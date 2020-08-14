Celebrate Independence Day with these two healthy recipes from Mihir Gadani, co-founder and a fitness and nutrition expert at OZiva

Protein Nutty Overnight Oats

Ingredients: 30g Oats | 150 ml low-fat milk | 50 ml water | 2-3 pitted dates | 1 scoop of Oziva Protein & Herbs (Chocolate) | Handful of chopped almonds/walnuts

Method:

Add oats, 150ml milk to the jar, half of the nuts and dates in the jar.

Add 50ml water to immerse the ingredients.

Mix well and refrigerate it overnight.

Before serving all the remaining nuts and dates in it.

Keto Paneer Bhurji

Ingredients: 100 gm Paneer/Cottage Cheese | 1/4 chopped Onion | 1/2 Chopped Tomato | 1/4 green pepper / capsicum | 17 Cheddar Cheese | 1 tsp chopped ginger | 2 tsp chopped garlic | 1/4 chilly | 1 tbsp ghee/butter | Salt to taste | 1/2 tsp cumin seeds | 1/6 tsp turmeric | 1/6 tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder | 1/2 tsp coriander powder | fresh coriander | 1/2 scoop OZiva Organic Plant Protein

Method:

Grate the paneer or crumble it.

Heat 1 tbsp of ghee/butter/oil in the pan and fry the onions and cumin seeds

Add the ginger, garlic and green chilly and fry.

Add in the tomatoes along with the turmeric, chilli powder, coriander powder and season

Pour some water and cover and cook for 5-6 minutes.

Add the green peppers and paneer and season with salt.

Add the cheese and cook for a further 3-4 minutes.

Finish with fresh coriander and a tablespoon of butter.

Serve hot.