With the pandemic in full-swing, make your Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations healthier this year with these two recipes. The Apple Pie Gujiya is by Hersheys while the Almond Rose Kheer recipe has been shared by Manish Mehrotra. Try them and have a delicious Ganpati celebration.

Apple Pie Gujiya

Ingredients:

For the dough: 1 cup refined flour | A Pinch of Salt | 1½ tbsp ghee

For apple pie stuffing: 1 tbsp butter | 2 apples, chopped | 1 tsp cinnamon powder | ½ tsp apple cider vinegar | 2 tbsp roasted almonds, chopped | 3 tbsp Hershey’s Caramel Flavored Syrup |

Other ingredients: Oil to deep fry

Method:

For apple pie Stuffing:

In a pan add butter and heat it. Add chopped apples and sauté.

Now add cinnamon powder, apple cider vinegar, almonds, Hershey’s Caramel flavoured Syrup and mix until thick.

Remove and cool it.

For The Dough:

Add refined flour, salt and ghee in a bowl. Rub and mix together with your fingertips until it resembles breadcrumbs.

Add a little water or as required and knead a stiff but smooth dough. Cover with a damp muslin cloth and set aside to rest for 15 minutes.

For Gujiya:

Take a small portion of dough and roll it out. Keep the filling in the center then fold it and give it a gujiya shape.

Deep fry them in hot oil until golden brown.

Almond & Rose Kheer

Almond And Rose Kheer



Ingredients: Full-fat milk 2 ltr | Gobindo bhog rice 120 gm (or any other rice available) | Grain sugar 40 gm | Rosewater 3-4 drops | Dried rose petals 10 gm | Almonds 100 gm | Almond Slivers 25 gm

Method

Soak the rice in water for about 20 mins.

Heat milk in a heavy bottom pan, after a boil, reduce the heat and simmer till the milk is reduced to half the original volume.

Add the soaked rice, after draining the water and cook on low heat till rice is cooked well and the mix thickens.

Add chopped almonds and cook for further 15 mins on low heat till the kheer is thick and creamy, add sugar.

Set aside to cool. Once cool add rose water and mix. Refrigerate till serving

Roast some almond slivers in an oven for 180 deg for 5 mins, until golden brown. Garnish with slivers and dried rose petals before serving.