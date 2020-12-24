Christmas is the perfect day to prep your very own turkey. And if this is a first for you, executive chef Deva Kumar of the Hyatt Regency Chennai helps to get rid of some of those jitters with this step-by-step guide. He has two tips before you get started. One: buy your meat from a safe, renowned brand like Butterball to ensure high-quality meat. And two: cook in a roast and steaming combination to avoid drying the meat.

Marination

Turkey whole -5 kg

Thyme - 5 gm

Un salted butter - 300 gm

Salt & pepper - to taste

Brioche bread mix for stuffing

Brioche - 400 gm

Chopped onions - 30 gm

Butter - 100 gm

Salt - to taste

Chopped parsley - - 5 gm

Mirepoix

Carrot - 150 gm

Leeks - 75 gm

Celery - 120 gm

Orange - 2 cut into wedges

Giblet gravy

Turkey dripping sauce

Chopped onion - 10 gm

Butter - 10 gm

Finely chopped giblet

Port wine -300 ml

Thyme - 5 gm

Chopped celery - 5 gm

Salt and pepper - to taste

Method

Preheat a pan, add butter chopped onion, thyme, mix with brioche bread, and add salt & pepper keep a side.

Preheat the oven to 160C.

Take the giblets out of the turkey and wash the turkey inside and out. Remove any excess fat and leftover pinfeathers and pat the outside dry. Place the turkey in a large roasting pan. Liberally salt and pepper the inside of the turkey cavity. Stuff the cavity with the bunch of thyme, halved lemon, quartered onion celery and leak, some carrots. Brush the outside of the turkey with the butter mixture and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Brioche bread mixture stuffed in the skink down spread equally, Tie the legs together with string and tuck the wing tips under the body of the turkey. Place on roasting tray with mirepoix.

Roast the turkey Combination of steaming and roasting for 2 hours, 160c temperature and cover with aluminum foil; basting with butter on top of turkey let rest for 20 minutes.

Giblet gravy

In a saucepan, simmer the giblets, salt, pepper, bouillon, celery and onion in 1 quart of water for 40 to 50 minutes.

Discard celery, onion and gizzard. Chop liver and neck meat and return to pan. Add turkey drippings add port wine in it simmer for till sauce consistency will come.

Finish with salt and pepper to taste.

Winter vegetables

Cut the carrots, Brussels sprouts, sweet potato, and butternut squash, in. All the vegetables will shrink while baking, so don't cut them too small.

Place all the cut vegetables in a single layer on baking sheets. Drizzle them with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Toss well. Bake for 20 to 30 minutes, until all the vegetables are tender, turning once with a metal spatula.

Sprinkle with parsley, season to taste, and serve hot.

Yorkshire pudding

All-purpose flour - 200 gms

Eggs - 4

Milk - 200 ml

Butter - 20 gm

Herbs - 2 gm

Method

Heat oven to 230 C.

Apply butter evenly into muffin tray.

To make the batter, Take flour into a bowl and beat in 4 eggs until smooth.

Gradually add 200ml milk and carry on beating until the mix is completely lump-free. Season with salt and pepper.

Before pour the batter keep muffin tray in the oven for 5minutes.

Pour the batter into a jug, then remove the hot muffin tray from the oven. Carefully and evenly pour the batter into the holes.

Place the tray back in the oven and leave undisturbed for 20-25 minutes until the puddings have puffed up and browned.