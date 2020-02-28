Besides being the co founder and partner at Lo Cal fitness restaurant, Mahi Mohan is also fitness coach, functional trainer and a Precision Nutritionist. “Five years ago,when I was introduced to fitness it made a huge impact in my life and in every true sense I wanted to be able to bring the same difference in everyone’s life.” She agrees that fitness is 20 per cent workout and 80 per cent diet, and shares with us an easy but wholesome recipe. “This oats pudding is tangy, sweet and dense. Rolled oats contribute to a majority of its density which means you can eat it for breakfast or brunch,” says Mahi.

Mahi Mohan

Oats Tangy pudding

(Serves: 4)

Ingredients

♦ Garlic (chopped) 1 teaspoon

♦ Celery leaves 1 teaspoon

♦ Diced onion 1 teaspoon

♦ Olive oil 1 teaspoon

♦ Chilli flakes

♦ Salt and pepper half teaspoon each

♦ Rolled oats 175 gm

♦ Cream 60 ml

♦ Parmesan cheese 20 gm

♦ Raisins 2 teaspoons

♦ Mixed nuts 2 teaspoons

Method

● On low flame, add one teaspoon of olive oil in a sauce pan and sauté the finely chopped garlic, celery leaves and onions.

● Add the cream and oats in the pan and pour sufficient water. Stir in oats. Simmer until desired

consistency, for about five to six minutes, stirring occasionally.

● Add salt and pepper to taste, then add the chilli flakes, the fried raisins, chopped pista or mixed nuts.

● Finish the dish, by adding Parmesan cheese, before the saucepan off the heat.