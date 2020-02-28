Virginie Bompoil specialises in authentic, home-style French flavours. And teaming up with head chef Kuldeep Singh at Holiday Inn, will deliver an exclusive five-course feast — With Love, From France — for diners tonight. Expect Coq au Vin (Chicken Stew with a Red Wine Sauce), cheese platters aplenty and Croustillant de Salmon (Crunch Salmon paired with a Cognac Mushroom Sauce). Interestingly enough, Virginie who is based in Chennai, has since her move to India over six years ago, fallen in love with Indian culture, and even gotten herself a certification in Ayurvedic cooking!

Chef Virginie Bompoil

We asked her to teach us something delicious but easily doable, even by a novice in the kitchen, and she suggested the classic French Onion Soup.

French Onion Soup

(Serves four)

400 g onions | 100 g butter | 1.5 litre chicken stock | 2 big spoons flour | 200 g bread (French baguette) | 100 g grated gruyere or emmenthal | Salt and pepper

Method:

● Peel and cut the onions in very fine slices.

● Heat the butter in a saucepan and add the onions. When they start to have a nice colour, add the flour and mix with a wooden spoon and get it coloured a little.

● Add the chicken stock and let it

cook for about 20 minutes on a slow flame, season with salt and pepper.

● Mix the soup well and fill up

some bowls.

● Cut the bread in slices and put one slice in each bowl on top of the soup. Spread grated cheese on top and put the bowl in the oven for a few minutes until the cheese has melted and got coloured.

Hangover cure?

Legend has it that this soup was invented by King Louis XV and his great aunt Manon. Late at night, he discovered that he did not have any food except for onions, butter and champagne. He cooked the three items and made the first French onion soup. This soup is special in France because it is served early in the morning, around 5 am, after an all-night drinking party. It helps with the hangover the next day!

This French gourmet dinner will be held at Holiday Inn Chennai OMR IT Expressway on February 28, 7 pm. Price: INR 3,999 plus taxes per person.