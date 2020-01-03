Less coffee in 2020? If that’s your New Year resolution, this delightful twist on the classic Tiramisu serves up some inspiration. Executive chef Deva Kumar of Hyatt Regency took us into his kitchen and showed us how to create this dessert with a few simple ingredients and seasonal berries.

Executive chef, Deva Kumar, Hyatt Regency Chennai

BERRYMISU

INGREDIENTS

Organic Eggs – 5 | Castor sugar 100 gm | Mascarpone cheese – 1/2 kg | Whipped cream – 100 gm | Raspberry purée – 60 ml (for soaking) | Fresh berries – 70 gm (garnish) | Lady finger (biscuits) – as required



METHOD

● Make sabayon with egg yolk and sugar, using double boiler method.

● Then fold mascarpone cheese followed by whipped cream.

● Add fresh berries in a glass, then fill up to the halway mark with the mixture.



● Add lady finger soaked in raspberry purée.

● Continue layering mixture and berries.

● Once the glass is loaded to the brim, put it in a chiller till to set.

● Garnish with fresh berries.



sonali@newindianexpress.com | @brightasunshine