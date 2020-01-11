With biting cold to stay here for some time more, it's time to warm yourself up with some very sumptuous soups. Celebrity Chef Kunal Kapur shares with us a very tasty and healthy recipe for pumpkin soup with an Indian twist. Easy-to-make and loaded with nutrients, this creamy soup makes for an ideal and wholesome meal on a chilly night.

Curried Pumpkin Soup

Serves - 4

Prep time - 10 mins

Cooking time - 30mins

Chef Kunal Kapur

Ingredients

Infused Cold Pressed Virgin Coconut Oil - Curry Coriander - 4 tbsp |Cumin - 1 tsp |Fennel seeds - 2 tsp |Onion roughly cut - ½ cup | Garlic chopped - 2 tsp | Ginger chopped - 1 tbsp | Green chilli - 1 |Celery chopped - 2 tbsp |Pumpkin Roughly Cut - 3 cups (yellow or butternut squash) |Dried figs - 4 |Salt to taste | Pepper powder - a pinch |Curry powder - 1 tbsp |Turmeric - ½ tsp | Chilli powder - ¼ tsp | Water/Stock - 1lt |Clove powder - a pinch | Ginger powder - a pinch

Method

In a pan heat infused cold-pressed virgin coconut oil- curry coriander and add cumin & fennel seeds, once it crackles add onion, garlic, ginger, celery and green chilli. Sauté for 3-4 mins and add roughly cut pumpkin, dried figs, sprinkle salt and pepper and on low heat cook for 10 min.

Now add turmeric, chilli powder and curry powder, give a quick stir and add water. Bring to a boil, simmer and cover. Cook till pumpkin is tender.

Remove from heat and puree it completely. Bring back on the heat, sprinkle clove and ginger powder, check for seasoning. The soup has to have a thick velvety consistency, correct using some water if required.

Serve hot garnished with a teaspoon of Coco Soul curry coriander oil as garnish.