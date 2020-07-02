Since walnuts are the flavour of all seasons, there's no escaping them even during the monsoons if you want to keep diseases at bay. this healthy nuts which are a storehouse of Omega 3 and are great immunity boosters, offer a whole lot of other benefits besides keeping you fit.

Here's a wonderful Indian soup recipe made with purple cabbage and walnut by Chef Neha Deepak Shah to keep you flu-free during the rainy season.

Purple Cabbage Walnut Soup

Ingredients: 1/2 small onion | 2 cloves of garlic | 1/4 cup celery or coriander roots & stem | 1 bay leaf | 1/2 cup California walnuts | 2-3 cups of vegetable broth or a stock cube with water | 1 small potato (boiled and grated) | 1 tbsp olive oil or butter | Salt & black pepper | Chopped fresh herbs (parsley, coriander & oregano) |1/4 tsp apple cider vinegar

For the topping: Apple chips | Crushed California walnuts | Baked pita chips |Garlic Chips |Herbs | Chilli flakes