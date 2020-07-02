Try this healthy Purple Cabbage Walnut Soup by Chef Neha Deepak Shah
Since walnuts are the flavour of all seasons, there's no escaping them even during the monsoons if you want to keep diseases at bay. this healthy nuts which are a storehouse of Omega 3 and are great immunity boosters, offer a whole lot of other benefits besides keeping you fit.
Here's a wonderful Indian soup recipe made with purple cabbage and walnut by Chef Neha Deepak Shah to keep you flu-free during the rainy season.
Purple Cabbage Walnut Soup
Ingredients: 1/2 small onion | 2 cloves of garlic | 1/4 cup celery or coriander roots & stem | 1 bay leaf | 1/2 cup California walnuts | 2-3 cups of vegetable broth or a stock cube with water | 1 small potato (boiled and grated) | 1 tbsp olive oil or butter | Salt & black pepper | Chopped fresh herbs (parsley, coriander & oregano) |1/4 tsp apple cider vinegar
For the topping: Apple chips | Crushed California walnuts | Baked pita chips |Garlic Chips |Herbs | Chilli flakes
Method:
Heat the oil or butter in a pan and add the bay leaf, onion, garlic and cook for a few minutes.
Add purple cabbage, salt, California walnuts, vinegar, cook it until the cabbage softens and then cover it for a few minutes.
Add the vegetable broth and let the veggies simmer for 15 minutes until it has softened really well. Add the grated potato, season with salt, pepper and add herbs of your choice.
Blend this soup into a smooth velvety mix and serve hot with toppings of your choice preferably California walnuts, garlic chips, dehydrated apple chips and parsley.