With the rainy season in full swing, it's imperative that we take good care of ourselves especially given the pandemic situation. One has to steer clear from any gut infection and flu-like conditions during this season and for that building immunity through food is of utmost importance. Here are two healthy-yet-tasty breakfast recipes shared by Mumbai-based nutritionist Sheryl Salis. The coconut is loaded with nutrients and keeps the thyroid glands healthy while chickpeas are loaded with proteins that strengthen your muscles. Here you go:



Coconut Spinach Smoothie



Ingredients:

1 tbsp cold-pressed virgin coconut oil | 2 cups almond milk or regular cow milk | 1 banana | 1 cup spinach | 1 tsp honey | Pinch of cinnamon

Method:

Add all the ingredients in the blender with some ice cubes, blend until smooth and creamy

Sprinkle a dash of cinnamon once done



Yellow Chickpea Curry

Ingredients:

2 tbsp cold-pressed virgin coconut oil | 3 large garlic cloves chopped | ½ cup chopped carrots | ½ large white onion chopped | 1 jalapeno pepper diced | 1 cup cauliflower florets | 1 cup chopped zucchini1 cup broccoli florets | 400 gm chickpeas drained and rinsed | 400 ml coconut milk | ¼ green peas | ½ tbsp lime juice | ¼ cup chopped cilantro (garnish) | Chopped cashew (garnish)



Spices:1 tbls ground turmeric | 1 tbls curry powder | 1 tsp of ground coriander | 1 tsp ground cumin | 1/2 tsp red chilli flakes1/2 tsp sea salt + pepper |



Method:

In a large cooking pot heat the virgin coconut oil, sauté the onions, garlic and carrots

Add in the spices and continue to sauté till the onions turn translucent

Then add in the coconut milk, drained and rinsed chickpeas, lime juice and all the other vegetables. Bring it to a bowl and let it simmer/ cook on a med-low flame for about 30 minutes till the vegetables are tender

Empty the contents in a serving bowl and top with freshly chopped cilantro and cashew nuts

Can be served with plain cooked rice for a wholesome dish