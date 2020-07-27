With Eid al-Adha just around the corner, it’s time to celebrate and gorge on some lip-smacking dishes. Since the coronavirus pandemic has restrained our movements and kept us under prolonged house arrest, here's are a couple of interesting recipes that you can whip up at without much hassle, if you have a Hershey's strawberry or chocolate syrup at home.

Here you go:

Hershey’s Sheer Khurma Sips



Ingredients: 1litre milk | 1 tbsp ghee | 1 tbsp chopped pistachios |1 tbsp chopped cashew nuts | 2 tbsp charoli | ¼ cup chopped beetroot (brunoise) | Hershey's Strawberry Flavoured Syrup as needed | Dry vermicelli (gradually would melt inside it) | 15 gm icing sugar | 5 gm dried rose petals



Method:

In a pan, add ghee and dried fruits and roast it. Then add beetroot.

Pour in the milk and cook till the beetroot is cooked and the nuts are blended in.

Add Hershey's Strawberry Flavoured Syrup and cook till the milk almost touches a boil like a badam milk.

You now add the vermicelli and remove it off the heat.

For plating purpose, roast the vermicelli in ghee, pour the sheer kurma into shot glasses and place the vermicelli on top like a nest. Dust icing sugar and sprinkle dried rose petals



Hershey’s JoCo Phirni

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 40 mins

Serves: 4



Ingredients: ½ cup Sorghum (Jowar), roasted and ground coarsely |1¼ litre full cream milk | ½ cup Hershey’s Chocolate flavoured syrup | 1 tsp clarified butter (ghee) | 4-5 nos crushed cardamom | 1 tsp dried rose petals, for garnish



Method:



In a pan, roast the jowar with clarified butter till it is dry and coarsely ground it.

In a wide thick-bottomed saucepan, add the ground jowar and milk. Bring to a boil and later cook on a low heat until jowar cooks. The milk would start thickening

Keep stirring continuously, add Hershey’s chocolate-flavoured syrup and stir together

Add in the crushed cardamoms

Now remove from heat and let it cool down a little

For serving, pour little chocolate flavoured syrup in a small clamp jar and add the cooked phirni till the top.

Garnish with dried rose petals

Set in the fridge for 2-3 hours and serve chilled