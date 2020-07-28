Monsoon is the perfect season to enjoy some lip-smacking snacks. And what's better than some spicy and zesty Litti Chokha with some hot chutneys, an extremely popular dish from Bihar, to savour during a rainy day?

Chef Prakash Chettiyar, executive chef of JW Marriott Kolkata shares an easy recipe for this lip-smacking dish with Indulge readers. Rush to your kitchen to rustle up this delicacy.

Litti

Ingredients:

240 gm whole wheat flour | 1 tsp ajwain | 1 tsp onion seeds | Salt 4 gm | Water 60 ml

Method:

Combine all the ingredients together add water and mix it well to form a dough and set aside for an hour.

Litti Stuffing masala



Ingredients:

Roasted gram daal flour 100 gm | 1 tsp mustard oil | Ajwain 2 gm | Onion seeds a pinch | Chopped garlic 4 gm | Chopped ginger 2 gm | Chopped onion 4 gm | chopped green chili 3 gm | Mango pickle oil 1 tsp | Salt 2 gm



Method :

Mix all the ingredients together to make a crumble out of it.

Make small balls out of litti dough, flatten it keep a spoon full of litti stuffing masala, cover and pinch the edges nicely.

Keep a lighten charcoal on a deep pan and place the metal wire rack on top, and place the litti on top allow them to cook slowly by turning them in between.

Get nicely golden brown colour and the crispy outer layer.



In a pan add some ghee to toss the litti to remain crisp and flavourful.

Litti Chokha with Chutneys

Chokha



Ingredients:

Eggplant 100 gm | Potato 50 gm | Tomato 25 gm | Chopped green chilli 3 gm | Chopped coriander 3 gm | Chopped onion 4 gm | Chopped garlic 5 gm | Mustard oil 1 tsp | Dry red chilli 1 |Cumin powder 2 gm | Salt to taste



Method:

Cook the eggplant, potato and tomato on direct fire and allow the skin to get burn then peel the off.

Roast the garlic and dry chilli in dry heat keep aside,

Mash the eggplant, potato, tomato in a bowl add roasted garlic and dry chilli, add chopped onion, coriander, green chilli, mustard oil, cumin powder, and salt to season the chokha serve with a litti as an accompaniment.



Raw mango Chutney:



Ingredients:

Raw mango 1 | Onion seeds a pinch | Ajwain a pinch | Onion 20 gm | Chopped garlic 1 tsp | Mustard oil 1 tbsp | Black salt a pinch | Bay leaf 1 PC | Fennel seeds a pinch | Dry red chilli 1 | Red chilli powder a pinch | turmeric powder a pinch | Jaggery 1 tsp



Method:

In a pan add mustard oil heat it up, add onion seeds, fennel seeds, ajwain, bay leaf, chopped onion, garlic, red chili, greeted raw mango, cook the mango until tender.

Add chili powder, turmeric powder, black salt, cook further until the mango get completely cooked, serve in room temperature with litti.

Litti Chokha with Chutneys

Tomato chutney



Ingredients:

Tomato 3 | Onion seeds a pinch | Ajwain a pinch | Onion 35 gm | Chopped garlic 5 gm | Mustard oil 2 tbsp | Black salt a pinch | Bay leaf 1 pc | Cumin seeds a pinch | Dry red chilli 1 | Red chilli powder a pinch | Turmeric powder a pinch | Jaggery 1 tsp | Raisins 1 tbsp



Method:

In a pan add mustard oil heat it up, add onion seeds, cumin seeds, ajwain, bay leaf, chopped onion, garlic, red chilli, sliced tomato, sauté it well.

Add chilli powder, turmeric powder, black salt, cook further until the tomato's get completely cooked, serve in room temperature with litti.



Mint chutney



Ingredients:

Mint leaves 50 gm | Coriander leaves 50 gm | Garlic 5 gm | Ginger 2 gm | Green chilli 1 | Yoghurt 30 ml | Black salt to taste | Chat masala to taste



Method:



Blend the mint, coriander leaves, green chilli, garlic, ginger finely add yoghurt, black salt chat masala serve cold or room temperature with litti.