South Indian dishes are always comforting and light on the tummy. And Upma is surely a favourite with most of us. Though the ingredients are more or less the same, this simple and refreshing dish can be cooked in several different ways.

Kolkata's popular eatery Kurry Patta's head Chef Mahadevan shares the recipe for the South Indian plain version of Upma in its purest form.

Try this nutritive and filling dish at home for breakfast. You can add a little sprinkling of veggies of your choice to the dish if you want to.

Ingredients:

A litre of water | Half litre milk | 50 gm ghee | 500 gm semolina | 1 tsp black mustard seeds | 1 tsp chana daal | 1 tsp urad daal | Green chillies | A little ginger | Curry leaves | A little sugar and salt to taste | lemon juice | Ghee for garnishing | A few cashew nuts

Upma

Method:

Mix one litre of water with half litre milk, heat it and keep aside.

Heat 50 gm of ghee in a kadhai or a pan and add 1 tsp of black mustard seeds to it.

Add one tsp each of chana and urad daal to it and fry till it turns a little brown.

Add curry leaves. cashew nuts, ginger and green chillies and fry.

Add 500 gm semolina and keep stirring so that it doesn't burn.

Add salt to taste.

Add water and milk to the mixture and keep stirring.

Put a pinch of sugar and some lime juice and mix.

Top it with 1 tbsp of ghee and your Upma is ready to be served with hot sambhar and chutney.