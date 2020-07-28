Monsoon season often causes gut and fungal infection along with other ailments. To keep yourself fit and agile, here's a recipe for an immunity-boosting soup by Prashanta Shee, the head chef of multi-cuisine bistro Quantum.

This refreshing Lemon Coriander Soup is just the right thing to keep your gut strong during the rainy season.

Lemon Coriander Soup

Preparation time:: 15 to 20 minutes

Serves four.



Ingredients:

Chopped carrots 5 gm | Chopped cabbage 5 gm | Coriander leaves 10 gm | Lemon juice 1 tbsp | Corn flour 5 gm | Salt to taste | Knorr broth powder 5 gm or 1 Maggi Veg Soup Cube (Optional for taste) | 3 cups water | Ginger 1 tsp | Garlic 1 tsp | Green chillies 1 to 2

Lemon Coriander Soup

Method:

To make the Lemon Coriander soup get all the ingredients ready.

First, take a Kadai and heat some oil on medium flame. Add the finely chopped ginger, garlic and green chillies. Sauté properly.

Next add the chopped carrots, cabbage, and coriander leaves and saute well.

Combine the cornflour along with water until there are no lumps formed. (Homemade vegetable stock can also be used here as an option).

Add the water and cornflour mixture and bring the soup to a rolling boil, while the soup is coming to a boil add in the salt and pepper.

(Add the Soup cube – optional)

Turn off the flame. Add the lemon juice. Mix well and garnish with coriander leaves.

Serve hot with vinegar, soya, and lemon on the side as accompaniments.