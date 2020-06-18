Celebrity Chef Manish Mehrotra has come up with a lip-smacking yet healthy starter that you can rustle up for your father on this special day.

Almond Pumpkin Kabab

ALMOND PUMPKIN KABAB



Serves: 4 people

Ingredients:Pumpkin 500 gm | Green chillies, chopped 1 1/2 tsp | Garlic and ginger, chopped 2 tbsp | Cumin seeds 1 tsp | Cracked coriander 1 tsp | Red chilli powder 1 tbsp | Nutmeg powder 1/8 tsp | Chat masala 1 tbsp | Dry mango powder 1 tbsp | Desi Ghee 40 gm | Almond, slivered 20 gm | Almonds chopped 40 gm



Method:



• Peel, deseed and grate the pumpkin.

• Heat desi ghee in a thick bottom casserole pan and sauté ginger and garlic, green chillies, cumin seeds and all the spices

• Add the pumpkin. Cook for 15-20 minutes till the pumpkin is cooked and the water has dried out.

• Add the chopped almonds and cook for another 5 minutes. Let the mixture cool down. Cut them into rough, thin patties of 30 gms each. Coat them with slivered almonds

• Heat Desi Ghee in a pan and place the patties in medium hot oil. Cook till the bottom caramelizes and then carefully turn the patties. Cook them till they are crisp from outside.