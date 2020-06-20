If there is anything that this lockdown taught us, it is to make our loved ones feel special with our efforts. And, the safest way to win somebody's heart is by baking a cake for them, after all, who doesn't love a home-baked cake? For this Father's Day, we have sourced a Cheese Cake recipe by Suresh Shelar, Executive Chef, Banjara Restaurant, Mumbai, to make your main man feel special.



Ingredients: ½ tablespoon butter, 1 lemon zest, 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, 900 gm cream cheese,

1 teaspoon vanilla extract, 1 ¾ cups sugar, 4 eggs and ⅓ cup cracker crumbs

Method:



• Pre-heat the oven to 350 degrees F.

• Grease a 3″ deep 8″ round one-piece cake pan all the way up to the rim, including the rim itself, with butter. Mix lemon zest and juice in a small bowl.

• Put cream cheese into the bowl of a standing mixer and beat on medium-high, scraping sides and bottom of the bowl with a rubber spatula often, until completely smooth. Beat in vanilla and sugar well.

• Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition, but do not beat any more than necessary to mix. • Stir in lemon zest and juice with the spatula.

• Generously spray the buttered cake pan with nonstick spray and then pour in batter.

• Place cake pan inside a larger 3″ deep pan. Place it in the oven and pour hot water into a larger pan, about 1 ½” deep.

• Bake in the preheated oven until top of the cake is rich golden brown and feels dry to the touch, 1 ¼ – 1 ½ hour (cake will be soft inside and become firm when cooled and refrigerated).

• Lift cake pan out of the water and place it on a cake rack. Let cake cool in the pan for 3 hours.

• Cover pan with cling wrap. Place a flat plate on top, invert, and remove pan. Sprinkle bottom of the cake with cracker crumbs.

• Gently place another flat plate on top of crumbs. Very carefully invert again, leave plastic wrap in place, and refrigerate the cake overnight. Remove plastic wrap carefully.