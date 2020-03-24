Quaker India is back with the third season of, Kitchen, Khanna & Konversations starring Michelin star Chef Vikas Khanna, where he showcases a wide array of delicious and easy-to-make oats recipes. Be it omelette or chilla, Chef Khanna has given an interesting and fun twist to everyday recipes, which are not only full of nutrition but also delicious.

We share one such wholesome and delicious recipe by Chef Vikas to keep you healthy and happy during the lockdown for Corona period.

Quaker Oats Poha with an Italian twist

An Indian breakfast essential with a touch of Italy! The combination of basil, olive oil, fresh tomatoes, garlic, garden vegetables and oats will give the taste buds a burst of flavours. A perfect start to the day!

Ingredients:

Quaker oats 1 cup | Olive oil 2tbsp| Two chopped tomatoes | One chopped onion | 4 chopped garlic cloves | 4 basil leaves | Small red, yellow and green bell peppers chopped, one each | Half cup chopped zucchini | 1/4 cup broccoli florets | 1 tbsp dried oregano | 2 tbsp caramelised walnuts

METHOD:

• Heat a pan, dry roast oats for five minutes and keep it aside

• In another frying pan heat olive oil, add the tomatoes, garlic, onions and cook for 3 minutes. Then add some basil leaves.

•Once cooked, add the bell peppers, zucchini & broccoli, cook till the vegetables soften

•Add the mix to roasted oats base, sprinkle some water and cook on a low flame for 5 minutes.

•Check the seasoning & serve with caramelized walnuts.