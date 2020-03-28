Following a healthy diet has become a trend lately, be it a high protein diet or a detox diet, people do what they are eating. But even while doing so they are not aware that their daily diet can also guard against many infections and diseases by buffering the immune system.

Below are a couple of easy-to-make recipes you can try to help you boost immunity, curated by Subiya Baiganpalli, senior nutritionist at OZiva, a Mumbai-based clean, plant-based enterprise that brings tailored solutions for daily nutrition requirements.

Gehun ki Bikaneri Khichdi

Ingredients:

1/8 Cup Whole Wheat (Gehun) | 1 tsp Yellow Moong Dal | 1/8 tsp Ghee | 1/8 spoon oil | 1/2 tsp cumin seeds | 1/3 pc green chilli | 1/8 spoon asafoetida | 1/8 spoon turmeric powder |

Method:

Clean wash and soak the wheat in enough water in a deep bowl overnight

Grind the wheat to a coarse paste in a mixer without using any water. Keep aside

Clean, wash and soak the Moong Dal in enough water in a deep bowl for 2 Hours. Drain and keep aside

Heat the Ghee and Oil in the pressure cooker and add the cumin seeds, chillies, and hing

When the seeds crackle, add the ground wheat and moong dal and saute on a medium flame for a few seconds

Add 31/2 cup of water salt and turmeric powder, mix well and pressure cook for 6 whistles

Allow the steam to escape before opening the lid and mix well

Serve immediately with curd

Cucumber Cool Detox Drink

Ingredients: 100 gm Cucumber | 8-10 leaves bunch mint |150 ml water | 1 tsp lemon juice | 2 scoops OZiva Superfood Greens & Herbs

Method: