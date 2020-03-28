OZiva's senior nutritionist, Subiya Baiganpalli shares detox recipes to fight COVID 19
Following a healthy diet has become a trend lately, be it a high protein diet or a detox diet, people do what they are eating. But even while doing so they are not aware that their daily diet can also guard against many infections and diseases by buffering the immune system.
Below are a couple of easy-to-make recipes you can try to help you boost immunity, curated by Subiya Baiganpalli, senior nutritionist at OZiva, a Mumbai-based clean, plant-based enterprise that brings tailored solutions for daily nutrition requirements.
Gehun ki Bikaneri Khichdi
Ingredients:
1/8 Cup Whole Wheat (Gehun) | 1 tsp Yellow Moong Dal | 1/8 tsp Ghee | 1/8 spoon oil | 1/2 tsp cumin seeds | 1/3 pc green chilli | 1/8 spoon asafoetida | 1/8 spoon turmeric powder |
Method:
-
Clean wash and soak the wheat in enough water in a deep bowl overnight
-
Grind the wheat to a coarse paste in a mixer without using any water. Keep aside
-
Clean, wash and soak the Moong Dal in enough water in a deep bowl for 2 Hours. Drain and keep aside
-
Heat the Ghee and Oil in the pressure cooker and add the cumin seeds, chillies, and hing
-
When the seeds crackle, add the ground wheat and moong dal and saute on a medium flame for a few seconds
-
Add 31/2 cup of water salt and turmeric powder, mix well and pressure cook for 6 whistles
-
Allow the steam to escape before opening the lid and mix well
-
Serve immediately with curd
Cucumber Cool Detox Drink
Ingredients: 100 gm Cucumber | 8-10 leaves bunch mint |150 ml water | 1 tsp lemon juice | 2 scoops OZiva Superfood Greens & Herbs
Method:
-
In a blender, peel and blitz all the ingredients together.
-
Add a pinch of rock salt and serve.