With the lockdown to last for over a couple of weeks more, most of us are seeking out ways to stay fit and healthy. That's more important for people with any long-term ailment and those who suffer from kidney ailments and are under dialysis should be more careful. Keeping their woes in mind, health expert Mrinal Pandit, the chief dietician at NephroPlus has shared a tasty yet extremely healthy recipe for a power-packed breakfast, that's suitable for a dialysis patient.

Peas Parantha ( Makes five Paranthas, Serving Size: 1-2 in no)

Nutritional content in each Peas Parantha: Cal 183 Kcal | Proteins: 9 g | Sodium 159 mg | Potassium 251 mg | Phosphorus 155 mg



Ingredients:

For Stuffing:

Fresh peas 200 gm | cumin seeds 2 gm | Salt 1/2 tsp | Oil / Ghee – 1 tsp | Garam Masala- ½ tsp | Green chilli 1 | Amchur powder (optional)- ½ tsp

For Parantha Dough:

Wheat Flour 1 cup | Water as required

Peas Paranthas

Method:

Steam fresh green peas in a pressure cooker or electric rice cooker and drain them well. Allow them to become warm or cool at room temperature.

Mash the green peas coarsely with green chilli in a mixer grinder. Keep aside.

Heat oil in a pan. Lower the flame and add 1/2 tsp cumin seeds in it.

Add Peas mixture in the pan and sauté, to remove the moisture from the peas.

You can now add 1/4 tsp garam masala powder and ½ tsp amchur powder. Mix very well.

Divide the mixture into five equal parts.



Rolling stuffed Peas Parantha

Put wheat flour in a large mixing bowl. Add water gradually and knead into a soft dough.

Allow it to stand for 15 mins.

Make small-medium 5 balls of the dough and roll them out into 3 to 4-inch circles.

Add one portion of peas filling in the centre. Gradually press the rolling pin on all sides while

making round of 6 inches in diameter.

Sprinkle flour as required while rolling making Peas Parantha

Heat a tawa and let it become hot. Place the Peas Parantha on the hot tawa. On a medium to

high flame, begin to roast the paratha. Cook until it has golden blisters on top



Serve Peas Parantha hot with some unsalted butter or curd.