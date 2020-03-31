If you are stuck at home and your spirits are a bit dampened, maybe it is time to throw a party for one in your living room! If you don’t have all the chosen ingredients, maybe you can look forward to a house party as soon as things ease out a bit. However, if you have then it is time to stir it up right now.

Sarah Todd and Asmani Subramanian

We have two short eat recipe by Australian Master Chef Sarah Todd and one cocktail one by Asmani Subramanian that you can pair with the bar snacks. While the former is a celebrity chef and a former MasterChef Australia contestant, Asmani happens to be the ambassador of Diageo India, Luxury Portfolio Brand. Sarah offers recipes of her easy-to-make bar short eats Chicken Pinchos and Potato Wedges which make for an apt pair with Asmani’s cocktail Yes We Cran.







For Chicken Pinchos:

Ingredients:

For the Marinade:



⦁ 1 kg chicken tenders (or boneless, skinless breasts cut into 1-inch wide strips)



⦁ Plain whole milk yoghurt (of choice)



⦁ Juice of ½ lemon



⦁ 2 tablespoons tomato paste



⦁ 2 teaspoons garam masala



⦁ 1 teaspoon garlic powder



⦁ ½ teaspoon onion powder



⦁ ½ teaspoon ground turmeric



⦁ ¼ teaspoon ground ginger



⦁ ¼ teaspoon ground coriander



⦁ ¼ teaspoon chilli powder



⦁ ¼ teaspoon black pepper



⦁ 1 teaspoon salt



⦁ 2 tablespoons oil





For the Sauce:



⦁ ¾ cup whole milk yoghurt



⦁ Juice of ½ lime



⦁ 1 clove of garlic



⦁ 1 bunch of fresh coriander (remove the bottom 2-3 inches of the stem)



⦁ ¼ teaspoon ground ginger



⦁ ½ teaspoon salt



⦁ 1/8 teaspoon black pepper





Method:





⦁ Soak eight wooden skewers in a bowl filled with water



⦁ Place chicken tenders in a glass bowl. Add lemon juice and plain yoghurt, stirring to coat. Place the bowl in the fridge while you mix the spices



⦁ Combine the remaining ingredients (tomato paste through oil) in a small bowl. Add the spice mixture to the yoghurt coated chicken and mix well to combine. Allow the chicken to marinate for 30 minutes in the fridge while you prepare the cilantro-lime dipping sauce.



⦁ Place all the ingredients for the dipping sauce in a blender or food processor to combine. Add salt and pepper as per taste.



⦁ Pre-heat the grill to medium-high heat.



⦁ Thread the tenders on to the skewers and grill for 4-5 minutes per side, until cooked through.



⦁ Serve with the cilantro-lime dipping sauce





For Potato Wedges



Ingredients:





⦁ 2 medium-sized potatoes



⦁ ½ cup spiced kidney beans



⦁ 1 spring onion



⦁ 2 teaspoon chives



⦁ 1 chilli (as per taste)



⦁ 2 tablespoons sour cream





Method:



⦁ Heat the oil in a pan and chop the potatoes into wedges.



⦁ Deep fry on medium-high heat until golden brown.



⦁ Place on a plate and add in the spiced kidney beans, spring onion and sour cream. Mix well and garnish with chives and chilli.











For Yes We Cran

Ingredients:





⦁ 60ml scotch



⦁ 20ml Lime Juice



⦁ 45ml Cranberry Juice







Method:



Fill the glass with ice and add in all the ingredients.



Top with a bit of tonic and stir.



Garnish with a lime wedge



Serve in a highball glass



