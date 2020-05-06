With Mother's Day on the anvil, what better way to celebrate this year than to cook something special for her, with all the time in hand? So, don't lose heart if you can't take her out for some fancy dinner at a good place. We have an equally delectable recipe for you to try out, shared by none other than celebrated Chef Sabyasachi Gorai. This easy-to-make California Walnut and Lemon Parsley Spaghetti is not only sumptuous but also loaded with the goodness of protein and carbs.

Win your mom's heart with this exotic preparation:

California Walnut and Lemon Parsley Spaghetti

Ingredients:

160 gm spaghetti | 3 garlic cloves, minced | 3 tbsp olive oil |100 gm California walnuts, toasted and finely chopped | 50 gm flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped | Zest of 1 lemon and juice of half | Salt and pepper

Method:

Cook the spaghetti as per the packet instructions.

Using a medium-sized non-stick frying pan, saute the garlic in the olive oil over medium heat for 1-2 minutes until fragrant and soft.

Drain the pasta and add to the pan, then stir in the California walnuts, parsley, zest and lemon juice.

Season to taste with salt and black pepper to serve.