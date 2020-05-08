Sheer Khurma

Portion: 2 people

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 50 minutes



Ingredients:

Full Cream Milk 150 ml

Thin Seviyan (Vermicelli) 30 gms

Sugar 30 gms

Chironji 10 gms

Raisins 5 gms

Pista 5 gms

Dry Dates-Julienne 1

Cashew Nuts 5 gms

Ghee 10 ml

Method:

 Heat a pan, add half of the ghee (5ml) and roast the vermicelli on medium flame till its golden

brown, and keep it aside.

 Add the remaining ghee in the pan and fry all the dry fruits till golden brown, and keep it aside.

 In a separate pan start reducing milk by simmering it for about 10-15 mins.

 Add the roasted vermicelli and cook on a medium flame till it thickens. Keep stirring

occasionally to avoid sticking at the bottom of the pan.

 After it thickens, add the sugar and stir it for 2-3 minutes.

 Finish it by adding fried dry fruits.

 Serve it hot.

(Contributed by Md Shahid Hossain, Executive Chef, Taj Krishna, Hyderabad)