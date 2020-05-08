Ramadan special: This Sheer Khurma recipe is what sweet dreams are made of
Sheer Khurma
Portion: 2 people
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 50 minutes
Ingredients:
Full Cream Milk 150 ml
Thin Seviyan (Vermicelli) 30 gms
Sugar 30 gms
Chironji 10 gms
Raisins 5 gms
Pista 5 gms
Dry Dates-Julienne 1
Cashew Nuts 5 gms
Ghee 10 ml
Method:
Heat a pan, add half of the ghee (5ml) and roast the vermicelli on medium flame till its golden
brown, and keep it aside.
Add the remaining ghee in the pan and fry all the dry fruits till golden brown, and keep it aside.
In a separate pan start reducing milk by simmering it for about 10-15 mins.
Add the roasted vermicelli and cook on a medium flame till it thickens. Keep stirring
occasionally to avoid sticking at the bottom of the pan.
After it thickens, add the sugar and stir it for 2-3 minutes.
Finish it by adding fried dry fruits.
Serve it hot.
(Contributed by Md Shahid Hossain, Executive Chef, Taj Krishna, Hyderabad)