The festive platter like always will be dominated with a variety of sweets and savouries. And though it’s hard to resist the temptation of assorted sweetmeats loaded with ghee and sugar, one can always opt for healthy recipes. Here are six recipes by the fitness enthusiasts at Fittr

Crepes stuffed with jaggery-flavoured coconut by Dolan Acharya, Fitness coach at Fittr

Macros: Calories – 98 kcal; Protein - 5gm; Fat - 2gm; Carbs - 15gm

Ingredients:

To make the crepe we need:

Milk 250 grams

Semolina/rava 30 gm

Rice grain 10 gm

Sugar 30 gm

Refined flour /maida 75 gm

Ghee for greasing the tawa

To make the coconut filling

Medium coconut grated.

Jaggery 25 gms

Milk 200 gms

Green cardamom powder.

Preparation:

To make the batter for the crepes, add all the above ingredients mentioned for crepe batter in the milk and mix with hand.Do not over mix as it tends to get chewy. At the same time,ensure no lumps are formed.

For the filling, boil milk and keep it aside.

In a pan, add jaggery and melt it. After that,add coconut. Cook for 10 minutes.

Add milk or cream and continue stirring till the coconut is well cooked.

You may add sugar or stevia instead of jaggery.

Grease the non-stick tawa with ghee and add the batter just like we do to make dosa.

Do not smear the batter with a spoon. However, you may use the handle of the tawa to roll it, in order to spread it and make it thinner.

Now, place a spoon of the coconut filling inside and make it into a roll just like in the picture. Serve warm or cold.

Betroot Halwa by BiswajitSahoo, Fitness coach at Fittr

Macros: Calories -588 kcal; Protein – 13gm; Fat – 31gm; Carbs – 64gm

Ingredients:

Beetroot 250gms

Milk 200ml

Ghee 20gms

Cashew nut 10gms

Sugar substitute (erythritol 20gms)

Cardamom powder 1tsp

Preparation:

Wash the beet root and grate it. Heat half tbsp of ghee in a non-stick pan and roast the chopped cashew nuts until they turn light brown. Transfer the roasted cashews into a different container.

Add grated beet root in the same pan & sauté it for 8-10 mins over medium flame. Then, add milk to the mixture. Let it cook over medium flame until it turns thick. Stir in between to prevent it from sticking.

When the mixture turns thick add sugar/ sugar substitute. You can add it according to your taste. Stir continuously till the mixture becomes thick.

Add remaining ghee, cardamom powder and roasted cashew nuts. Mix it well. Stir and cook for 2-minutes. Turn off the flame. Beetroot halwa is now ready to serve. Have it warm or chilled as per your preference.

Zero Calories - Pani Puri Cola Drink Dr. PrajaktaJadhav, Fitness coach at Fittr

Macros: Calories -0 kcal; Protein – 0gm; Fat – 0gm; Carbs – 0gm

Ingredients:

200 ml diet coke

Jaljeera

Salt

Lemon

Coriander and Pudina leaves

Preparation:

Grab 200 ml diet coke. You can also take Coke zero or one star 0 cal drink. Add half spoon of Jaljeera, quarter spoon of salt and squeeze half a lemon on top of it. Crush some coriander and pudina leaves and add them to the drink. Tada your 0 calories yummylicious drink is ready!

Ragda Patties by Geetika Dhuper, Fitness coach at Fittr

Macros: Calories -645 kcal; Protein – 41gm; Fat – 25gm; Carbs – 64gm

Ingredients:

50 grams white peas or chickpeas

100 grams paneer

20 grams grounded soya

100 grams boiled potato(optional)

100 grams Veggies

Chopped spinach

Chopped green chillies and coriander

Chat masala, cumin powder, coriander powder

Red chilli powder, black salt and salt.

Lemon juice

Preparation:

Soak peas overnight and pressure cooker it for 15 minutes by adding chaat masala, black salt, red chilli powder, cumin powder, salt and coriander powder.

To make patties mash paneer, potato add soya powder with chopped spinach coriander green chilies and the basic spices. Chop some julians of beetroot, tomatoes, cucumber, onions to be added in boiled peas and for garnishing. Sauté the patties make it crispy from both the sides.

And now just do the setting by placing the patties on a plate and putting some boiled masala peas and salad with chopped coriander and lemon juice with some chaat masala on the top.

Dates Dessert by Neema Sharma, Fitness coach at Fittr

Macros: Calories – 529.2 kcal; Protein – 9.7gm; Fat – 23.2gm; Carbs – 70.4gm

Ingredients:

100 grams dates

20 grams almonds

20 grams walnuts

1 tsp cocoa powder

Preparation:

Soak the dates in lukewarm water for 5-6 hours. Peel of the skin of the dates and keep them aside. In a mixing jar, add almonds, walnuts and cocoa powder. Grind them till you get a coarse powder. Do not grind too much; else dry fruits will start leaving oil.

Now, add the peeled dates in the jar and grind them again till you get a thick paste. Place a parchment paper in a box and empty out the contents on top of it. Place the box in the freezer for 4-5 hours for it to solidify. Once frozen, cut the dessert into desired shapes and pieces and enjoy!

Paneer Aloo Sabudana Tikki by Dr. NamrataGhusar, Fitness coach at Fittr

Macros: Calories – 390 kcal; Protein - 12gm; Fat - 22gm; Carbs - 36gm

Ingredients:

20gm sabudanaatta

50gm paneer

10gm ghee

10gm peanut

100gm potato boiled

green chilli, ginger, salt

Preparation:

Add all the ingredients together for the dough. Once it is ready, make tikkis out of it and bake on a non-stick pan. Serve with curd or green chutney.

Chapatti Quesadilla by Juhi Mohan, Fitness coach at Fittr

Macros: Calories – 407.6 kcal; Protein – 16.5gm; Fat – 22.4gm; Carbs - 35gm

Ingredients:

Wheat flour 40 gms

Gouda cheese 50 gms

Ghee/clarified butter 5 gms

Garlic cloves 3

Chopped Veggies (your choice) 50 gms

Chilli flakes as per taste

Salt as per taste

Oregano as per taste

Mixed herbs as per taste

Preparation:

In a pan, heat ghee and add garlic. Saute for 2 minutes. Add veggies along with chilli flakes, herbs, oregano and salt. Saute for 2-3 minutes. Remove it. Now, make chapatti with the wheat flour and add the prepared vegetable mixture on top of it along with the grated cheese and fold the chapatti. Your chapatti quesadilla is ready to serve.