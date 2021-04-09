Poila Baisakh special: Ace the Bhuna Mangsho like Chef Bhaskar Dasgupta of Sonar Tori
The art of cooking lies in simple things simply made. And if this Poila Baisakh you want to stick to the quintessential bangali khabar (Bengali food) then how about rustling up our all-time favourite mutton in a different style? Bhuna Mangsho, a tender meat preparation is a signature dish at Salt Lake’s renowned Bengali diner Sonar Tori and its senior Sous Chef Bhaskar Dasgupta shares the recipe of the same for Indulge readers. Pair it with a plate of steaming rice or peas pulao to welcome in the New Year.
BHUNA MANGSHO
Ingredients
Mutton 700 gm | Onion 500 gm | Fresh tomato
puree 300 gm | Ginger paste 100 gm | Garlic
paste 70 gm | Jeera powder 25 gm | Green
cardamom 15 gm | Cinnamon 3 pcs | Clove 8
gm | Mustard oil 250 gm | Red chilli paste 40
gm | Bay leaf 3 pcs | Turmeric powder 20 gm |
Garam masala 30 gm
Method
■ Heat mustard oil in a kadai
■ Add bay leaf, green cardamom and cinnamon for tempering
■ Add onion, sauté till brown
■ Add ginger garlic paste, green chilli paste, sauté for few mins; add turmeric powder, red chilli paste, jeera powder and sauté till the raw flavour goes
■ Add mutton to this masala; stir continuous-
ly (bhunao) till water separates
■ Cover with a lid and simmer till mutton is
semi-soft
■ Add boiled tomato puree, add slit
green chilli
■ Cook till gravy is semi-thick in consistency.
■ Sprinkle garam masala powder after
putting in a bowl, and one slit green chilli
on top