Summer is at its peak, and looks like the temperature will soar further. If you are among those who like to try some cool concoctions during the sunny season, then here's a list of refreshing cold brew recipes with a twist. Cold brew coffee has been a popular global drink for quite sometime now, and it comes with the benefit of being low on acidity. Try these cold brew recipes at home, on the occasion of national Cold Brew Day:

Coldbrew Popsicles with Fresh Mint

Ingredients:

half and half

1 1/2 cups Coffee beans

2-4 tablespoons Brown sugar

Mint leaves

Directions:

Grind your coffee beans. Place the grounds in a large pitcher or carafe. Add 3 cups of cold water and stir to combine. Cover and let steep for 12-24 hours.

Strain the coffee and add 2-4 tablespoons of brown sugar. Stir to combine.

Place a few torn mint leaves into each popsicle mold and top with a few tablespoons of half and half. Freeze for 15-20 minutes, until slightly firm.

Insert popsicle sticks into each mold and freeze for another 20 minutes until set.

Remove the pops from the freezer and top with sweetened coffee. Freeze until firm, 30-40 minutes. Enjoy!

Half and half: It's that simple. Half whole milk, half heavy cream. The texture is thicker and more luscious than milk, but less decadent and rich than cream

Coldbrew Vietnamese-Style

Ingredients:

Ice cubes

100ml Cold brew coffee concentrate

100 ml Condensed milk & Milk mix, more or less to taste

Direction:

Fill your cup with ice and pour in cold brew coffee concentrate, to about halfway. Stir in sweetened condensed milk until combined. Add more coffee or cold milk, to taste.

Note: This is certainly not the traditional method of making Vietnamese coffee. An authentic version would require mixing hot coffee with the sweetened milk, then adding the ice.

Caramel Surprise Cold Brew

Ingredients:

1–2 cups Cold brew

Handful of ice

1–2 tablespoons coconut milk

1–2 teaspoons caramel syrup

Pinch of sweetener of choice (if desired)

Directions:

You can prepare cold brew at home using a French press or in a mason jar using a muslin cloth, important is the perfect coffee blend for your cold brew. Keep prepared cold brew coffee in a pitcher or carafe in the refrigerator.

Pour 1 cup (8-ounces) of coffee into a mug, cup or glass jar filled with ice. Stir in coconut milk and caramel syrup. Add sweetener, if desired. Serve immediately

Cold Brew Pomegranate Mojito

Ingredients:

Ice cubes

100ml Cold brew coffee concentrate

2-3 tbsp of Fresh pomegranates

Mint leaf & Slices of lime

Directions:

In a glass take some fresh pomegranate, 10-12 mint leaf and 4-5 slices of lemon and just muddle it. Fill the glass with ice cubes and top it with cold brew.

Recipies by Girish Chandra, Beverage Training Manager, Lavazza India.