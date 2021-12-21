Here are some cocktails you can snuggle up with this Christmas

Christmas cheer is as much a good cup of eggnog as midnight carols and the perfectly baked casserole. This year round, as even Chennai gets cold enough for people to bring out their long-forgotten sweaters and socks, here are some cocktails you can snuggle up with. Courtesy, mixologist Ramesh E of Library Blu, The Leela Palace.

Red Hat

Vodka: 60 ml

Trio of berry syrup: 20-30 ml

Lime mint soda

Use any three berries for the syrup. What comes highly recommended is blackcurrant, blueberry and strawberry. In a tall glass, over ice, add vodka and syrup and stir well. Top it off with soda. Garnish with berry wedges on the rim of the glass or with tiny slices on top of the drink.

Spicy pine tree

Whiskey: 60 ml

Ginger juice: 10-20 ml

Tamarind pulp - 10 ml

Sugar syrup - 10 ml

Ginger Ale

In a tall glass, take ginger juice, tamarind pulp, sugar syrup and whiskey, and stir well. Top it off with ginger ale. Use a thin sliver of ginger for garnish.

Santa Chariot

Gin: 60 ml

Elderflower concentrate:

10-20 ml

Rosemary syrup: 10-20 ml

Lime juice

Boil a bunch of rosemary with sugar in water. Strain this to use as syrup. In a short glass, take plenty of ice. Pour the ingredients one after another. Garnish with a sprig of rosemary or mint.

Warm punch

Spiced rum: 60 ml

Apple juice, orange juice (canned or fresh): 10-20 ml

Jaggery: 2 bar spoon

Clove: 2

Cinnamon: 1 stick

Orange/apple slices

In a saucepan, warm the apple and orange juice over low heat. Add jaggery, cloves, cinnamon and orange & apple slices to the mixture. Once it is boiled, remove from heat. Add spiced or dark rum and stir well. Use fruit slices, cinnamon and cloves as garnish. Serve warm.

Snowshoe

Rum: 60 ml

Brown sugar/demerara sugar:

2 bar spoon

Orange rinds

Whipped cream

In a short glass, over ice, add the rum and sugar and stir well. Sprinkle grated orange rind on the drink. Place a good dollop of whipped cream on top, sprinkle some sugar and serve.