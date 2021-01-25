Republic Day special: This trio of Bavarian Mousse recipe is inspired by the colours of the Indian flag
Ingredients:
Agar agar 2 sheets
White chocolate 200 gms
Dairy cream 100 ml
Mascarpone cheese 150 gms
Orange juice 60 ml
Vanilla essence A few drops
Kiwi crush 100 ml
Raspberry compote 1/2 tbsp
Whipped cream 300 gms
Method:
- Bloom agar-agar in water and keep aside.
To make white chocolate ganache, heat the dairy cream on low heat and add white melted chocolate.
Whip the cream till soft peaks, add cold white chocolate ganache, mascarpone cheese and agar-agar.
Divide the above whipped cream mixture into three parts and add reduced orange juice in one part. add kiwi crush in another part and keep third part as it is.
Take a presentation glass and pipe the above mixture with the help of piping bag. First pipe green kiwi mixture, then white and finally, the orange mixture.
Decorate it with raspberry compote.
Shared by Chef Rajiv Das, Executive Sous Chef, Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai.