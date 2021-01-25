Ingredients:

Agar agar 2 sheets

White chocolate 200 gms

Dairy cream 100 ml

Mascarpone cheese 150 gms

Orange juice 60 ml

Vanilla essence A few drops

Kiwi crush 100 ml

Raspberry compote 1/2 tbsp

Whipped cream 300 gms

Method:

Bloom agar-agar in water and keep aside.

To make white chocolate ganache, heat the dairy cream on low heat and add white melted chocolate.

Whip the cream till soft peaks, add cold white chocolate ganache, mascarpone cheese and agar-agar.

Divide the above whipped cream mixture into three parts and add reduced orange juice in one part. add kiwi crush in another part and keep third part as it is.

Take a presentation glass and pipe the above mixture with the help of piping bag. First pipe green kiwi mixture, then white and finally, the orange mixture.