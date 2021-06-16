Father’s Day Special: Healthy and tasty recipes for daddy dearest
With the relaxation of lockdown coming to force from today, lunch or early dinners in restaurants can definitely be planned. But nothing can match the homemade feast for your daddy dearest. So, if you are among the many who is planning to whip up something delicious for your friend, philosopher and guide then here’s a recipe by Chef Vivek Tamhane, Senior Executive Chef, BLVD Club—Bangalore, that you can try to make him feel special and loved.
Whole Wheat Chicken Shawarma
Prep Time: 20 mins | Cook Time: 45 mins
Ingredients
- 10-15 boneless chicken leg pieces (medium size)
- 100 gm yoghurt (low fat)
- 40 gm ginger garlic paste
- 3-5 green chillies (chopped)
- 5 gm turmeric powder
- 10 gm cumin powder
- 5 gm garam masala
- Whole wheat Tawa roti or multigrain baguette (available at the local stores)
- 1 tbsp Tabasco sauce
- 50 gm iceberg lettuce
- 2 tbs plain mayonnaise (low fat) sauce
- Fresh coriander
- Salt
Method
- Cut chicken into a cube.
- In a bowl, mix the following ingredients- yoghurts, ginger garlic paste, green chillies (chopped), turmeric powder, cumin powder, garam masala, and salt, to prepare marination.
- Pour over the marination and mix thoroughly so that the chicken cubes are completely coated. Cover and keep it for at least 4 hours.
- In a pan, add a little oil and cook the marinated chicken on low flame until it becomes soft and tender.
- You can cook it in the oven at 220 C for 35-40 minutes or even on a coal barbecue.
- Once the chicken is cool shred the meat a bit. Add chopped iceberg lettuce.
- Warm the whole wheat Tawa roti. Add bread spread or mayonnaise, add lettuce, chicken, some drops of tabasco sauce, roll the whole wheat roti, and serve with green chutney.
Crustless Granola baked Apple
Ingredients
- 3-4 large baking apples, halved vertically and cored
- 100 gm melted butter
- 75 gm granulated sugar
- 15 gm ground cinnamon
For Toppings
- 100 gm granola mix or old-fashioned rolled oats
- 20 gm raisins
- 10 gm black raisins
- 30 gm butter, melted
- 150 gm creamy peanut butter
Method
- Preheat oven to 170 C. Place each apple on a baking paper, half flat side down and use a knife to create thin slices all the way across, but do not cut through so it stays together. Transfer apple halves to prepared baking sheet.
- Lightly brush apple tops with melted butter and sprinkle each with sugar.
- Bake until apples are soft and caramelized, about 25 -35 minutes.
- Remove it from oven. In a small bowl, combine melted butter, ground cinnamon, granola mix or old-fashioned rolled oats, raisins, black raisins. Once cool enough, spoon mixture inside apple slits and bake again for 10-12 min more.
- Meanwhile, in a bowl mix melted butter and peanut butter to a sauce consistency.
- On top of each baked apple drizzle with peanut butter sauce before serving.