With the relaxation of lockdown coming to force from today, lunch or early dinners in restaurants can definitely be planned. But nothing can match the homemade feast for your daddy dearest. So, if you are among the many who is planning to whip up something delicious for your friend, philosopher and guide then here’s a recipe by Chef Vivek Tamhane, Senior Executive Chef, BLVD Club—Bangalore, that you can try to make him feel special and loved.

Whole Wheat Chicken Shawarma

Prep Time: 20 mins | Cook Time: 45 mins

Ingredients

10-15 boneless chicken leg pieces (medium size)

100 gm yoghurt (low fat)

40 gm ginger garlic paste

3-5 green chillies (chopped)

5 gm turmeric powder

10 gm cumin powder

5 gm garam masala

Whole wheat Tawa roti or multigrain baguette (available at the local stores)

1 tbsp Tabasco sauce

50 gm iceberg lettuce

2 tbs plain mayonnaise (low fat) sauce

Fresh coriander

Salt

Method

Cut chicken into a cube. In a bowl, mix the following ingredients- yoghurts, ginger garlic paste, green chillies (chopped), turmeric powder, cumin powder, garam masala, and salt, to prepare marination. Pour over the marination and mix thoroughly so that the chicken cubes are completely coated. Cover and keep it for at least 4 hours. In a pan, add a little oil and cook the marinated chicken on low flame until it becomes soft and tender. You can cook it in the oven at 220 C for 35-40 minutes or even on a coal barbecue. Once the chicken is cool shred the meat a bit. Add chopped iceberg lettuce. Warm the whole wheat Tawa roti. Add bread spread or mayonnaise, add lettuce, chicken, some drops of tabasco sauce, roll the whole wheat roti, and serve with green chutney.

Crustless Granola baked Apple

Ingredients

3-4 large baking apples, halved vertically and cored

100 gm melted butter

75 gm granulated sugar

15 gm ground cinnamon

For Toppings

100 gm granola mix or old-fashioned rolled oats

20 gm raisins

10 gm black raisins

30 gm butter, melted

150 gm creamy peanut butter

Method