Ever since the second outlet of Marbella’s opened its door on Elgin Road, Chef Roshni R Sood’s responsibilities have doubled. An alumnus of IIHM, she polished her culinary skills at Hyatt Regency Dubai and Gaylord Resort and Convention Center Mariott, US, and loves curating classic, as well as fusion recipes. An expert in fluffy pancakes, decadent eggless Nutella and dark chocolate cake and flatbreads besides continental platters, Roshni shares a simple Mediterranean recipe to cheer you up this weekend. Mediterranean Shakshuka

Roshni Sood, Executive Chef, Marbella's

Ingredients

1 medium onion | A diced red bell pepper | 4 garlic cloves fine chopped | 2 tbsp paprika | ¼ tsp chilli powder | 1 tsp cumin | 3 cups whole peeled tomato | 2 eggs | Salt and pepper to taste | 200 gm cilantro | 150 gm chopped basil

Method

● Put olive oil in a sauté pan on medium heat, add chopped bell peppers and onions and cook until translucent. ● Add the garlic and spices and cook for a minute. ● Add the tomatoes and break them down using a large spoon, season with salt and pepper and bring the sauce to a simmer. ● Once the sauce reduces, add about half the herbs for seasoning. Make two small wells in the saucepan and crack in the eggs, cook for 5-8 mins or until the eggs are done. ● Garnish with chopped cilantro and basil, feta and avocado