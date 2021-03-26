If you want to avoid the calories and yet gorge on the yummy Holi thandais and desserts, then here are two healthy recipes by celebrated Chef Manish Mehrotra. Loaded with almonds, this thandai and rum ball are perfect guilt-free binging options.

Chocolate and Almond Rum Ball

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients: Chocolate sponge eggless 250 gm | Dark chocolate (55% -70%) 100 gm| Single cream (20-25%fat) 150 ml | Almonds 100 gm | Castor sugar 100 gm | Instant coffee powder 10 gm | Dark rum 15ml

Method:

• Heat cream in a pan, give it a boil and remove from heat. Add the chocolate and keep aside till slightly cool and then mix well.

• Toast the almonds in the oven at 180 degree Celsius for 8-10 mins. Roughly chop the almonds.

• Heat castor sugar in a pan and caramelise, add the roughly chopped almonds and remove the nougat on to a parchment paper. Crush the nougat with a rolling pin till slightly coarse.

• In a mixing bowl, crumb the chocolate sponge till breadcrumb consistency, add half the chocolate ganache, instant coffee powder dissolved in a teaspoon of water, rum, and mix with hands till the mixture is even in consistency.

• Now add 2/3 of the crushed almond nougat into the mix and form into small round balls (35-40 gm) and refrigerate.

• Once slightly set, coat the rum balls with the remaining chocolate ganache.

• Garnish with almond nougat and serve

Almond & Holy Basil Thandai

Serves: 3 – 4 people (200ml each)

Ingredients: Soaked and peeled almonds 2 tbsp | Soaked melon seeds 2 tbsp | Soaked poppy seeds 1 tbsp | Almond slivers ½ cup | Sugar ¼ cup | A pinch of saffron strands| 4 fresh holy basil leaves | Milk 2 cups | Green cardamom powder ½ tbsp | Black peppercorns 1/2 tsp | Soaked fennel seeds ¼ cup

Method:

● Make a smooth paste of fennel seeds, poppy seeds, and almonds.

● In a heavy bottom pan, bring the milk and saffron strands to boil. Dissolve the sugar in the milk.

● Grind the fresh holy basil leaves and black peppercorns to a paste and add it to the milk.

● Add the almond, poppy seed and fennel seed paste along with cardamom powder and almond slivers to the milk and simmer it for 2-3 minutes.