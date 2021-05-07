Want to do something special for Mother's Day? This Plum walnut and palm jaggery kheer (superfood) is quick and easy, not to mention healthy for your mom. you Ravish Mishra, Executive Chef, The Westin Goa shows us how to transform a few simple ingredients from your pantry into a refreshing rice pudding that is perfect for a hot summer afternoon.



Ingredients

(Makes two portions)



Seasonal ripened plums 4

Almond milk 500 ml

Walnuts 50 gms

Palm jaggery 250 gms

Basmati rice 50 gms

Basil or Mint sprigs for garnish

Orange slice for garnish



Method:

 Take fresh plums (choose pulpy fruit), cut and remove the pit. Cut few even-sized cubes for garnish and

keep them aside. Put the rest of the pulp in a blender.

 Soak Basmati rice in cold water for 20 minutes, drain and keep ready for boiling.

 Add almond milk in the saucepan for boiling, add rice, and boil till rice is cooked.

 Add chopped plums and toasted walnuts to the pudding.

 Add palm jaggery and blend till a homogeneous mixture is made.

 Pour in a chilled glass. Top up with remaining plums, walnuts, and a dehydrated orange slice.

Recipe shared by Ravish Mishra, Executive Chef, The Westin Goa.