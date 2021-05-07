Here are some sweet delights for the sweetest person in your life, your mom on the occasion of Mother's Day by Chef Himanshu of Tresind Dubai.

Roomali roti & turnip tart

Ingredients:

For roomali roti tart: 180 gm all-purpose flour | 120 gm whole-wheat flour | 50 gm raw banana | 25 gm whisked egg | 25 ml milk | 5 gm sugar | 2.5 gm salt | 150 ml water | 10 ml oil

For turnip kebab: 250 gm turnip | 50 gm split chickpea lentils | 50 gm chopped onion | 25 gm fried onion | 15 gm chopped ginger | 20 gm chopped garlic | 10 gm chopped green chilli

25 gm coriander root | 100 gm clarified butter | 5 gm black cumin seeds | 2.5 gm turmeric powder | 5 gm red chilli powder | 2.5 gm yellow chilli powder | Salt to taste

Spice bag for turnip kebab: 5 gm cinnamon | 2 bay leaf | 2 gm mace | 2 gm green cardamom | 2 gm clove | 2 gm black pepper | 2 gm black cardamom | ½ nutmeg | 2 gm dry rose petals

For garnish: 1 medium size turnip | Nasturtium leaves | French marigold | Cumin flavoured cream cheese

Method:

For roomali roti tart

For tart add all the ingredients in a planetary mixer to make a soft dough.

Rest the dough for half an hour.

Divide the dough in 120 gm portions and flatten it with a rolling pin first and then make it even with hands.

Cook the thin bread on inverted tawa or wok.

While cooking, keep folding it from all sides to prevent it from drying.

Cut roti with round cutter and adjust it in the small tartlet mould.

Keep pressing the mould on top of each other for better shape.

Bake the tarts at 160 degree Celsius for 30 minutes.

For turnip kebab

Take ghee in a thick bottom pan, temper black cumin seeds and add rest of the ingredients for the kebab.

Make a bag of spices with muslin cloth.

Add the spice bag in turnip kebab mixture with a generous amount of water.

Cover the pan and cook the mixture on slow heat till all the water evaporates.

Remove the spice bag and cool the mixture.

Make small patties of kebab and sear it with ghee.

For plating

Process the turnip with vegetable sheeter.

Roll it and cut it thin. Blow torch the turnip till slightly burnt. Add turnip kebab in crispy tart shells. Add cumin flavoured cream cheese with burnt turnip pinwheel. Garnish with French marigold.

Peanut Butter and Jam Ghewar

Peanut butter and jam ghewar

Ingredients

For ghewar: 100 gm ghee | 325 gm refined flour | 1500 ml water | 170 ml milk | 2 no. sliced lemon | ghee for frying

For peanut butter mousse: 50 gm peanut praline | 50 gm Philadelphia cream cheese | 30 gm whipped cream

For strawberry jam: 100 gm fresh chopped strawberries | 30 gm sugar | 30 gm liquid glucose

Method for ghewar:

Cream ghee with 2 cubes of ice in a kitchen aid mixer.

Add ¼ of water and refined flour and keep repeating the process till all the flour and water is dissolved together with ghee.

Add milk and 2 slices of lemon in the mixture and keep aside.

Fill the mixture in a squeeze bottle and keep at room temperature.

Heat 4 round standard pastry ring in a frying pan filled with ghee at 180 Celsius.

Drop by drop add the mixture inside the pastry rings and keep repeating the process till ghewar starts to shape in the mould.

Now add more mixture in a circular motion along with ghee and keep repeating the process till you get the desired thickness.

Once the ghewar is cooked remove it on a kitchen towel to drain off the excess ghee.

For peanut butter mousse:

Mix together peanut praline and cream cheese in a mixing bowl. Fold the whipped cream with peanut & cream cheese mixture and fill inside a piping bag with a round nozzle.

For strawberry jam

Heat liquid glucose in a non-stick pan and add chopped strawberries. Cook the strawberries over medium heat for 5 minutes stirring frequently until berries disintegrate and become a medium-thick jam.

For assembling

On a crisp ghewar pipe the peanut butter mousse along with strawberry jam, garnished with bean flower.