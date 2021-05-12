As you spend a muted Eid at home with family during the pandemic, we bring you two lip-smacking celebratory recipes by Chef Cesar Bartolini at Bread Street Kitchen & Bar, Atlantis Dubai to make lift your spirits.

Cornish Crab on Toast

Ingredients:

300 gm white cornish crab meat | 100 gm brown cornish crab meat | 4 slices of sourdough bread | 2-3 finely chopped red chillies | 2 chopped spring onions | 2 sprigs of chopped coriander | Tabasco splash | Salt to taste | 1 tsp lime juice | 1 tbsp mayonnaise | 2 tbsp sour cream | 1 head of frisee salad | 4 thinly sliced radishes | I thinly sliced pickled shallots

Method:



Pick the crab meat, add the rest of the ingredient and mix well and adjust the seasoning.

Toast bread before serving and spread the crab mix.

Garnish with the Frisee, radishes ad pickled shallots on top. Drizzle with olive oil and serve with a lime wedge.

Tagliolini with Lobster