Eid special: Try Cornish Crab on Toast and Lobster Tagliolini to lift your spirits
As you spend a muted Eid at home with family during the pandemic, we bring you two lip-smacking celebratory recipes by Chef Cesar Bartolini at Bread Street Kitchen & Bar, Atlantis Dubai to make lift your spirits.
Ingredients:
Pick the crab meat, add the rest of the ingredient and mix well and adjust the seasoning.
Lobster Tagliolini
Ingredients:
Fresh pasta dough (makes 20 portions): 500 gm strong pasta flour | 500 gm semolina | 500ml Italian egg yolk | Splash of water
Emulsion: 150 ml white wine | 150 ml extra virgin olive oil | 20 gm butter | 6 gm garlic
Blitz all ingredients together. Also, you can buy already made fresh tagliolini or replace for dry pasta.
Garnish per portion: 1/2 a lobster meat roughly chopped (live lobster cooked in boiling water for 1’. Cool in ice water. Cut in half. Remove meat from body and claws. Keep shell for sauce) | 1/2 Chopped red chilly | A tbsp. chopped spring onions | A tbsp. chopped parsley
Method:
· Cook pasta for 4 minutes in salted boiling water.
· In a pan add the lobster, chilly, spring onion, and 3-4 tbsp. of the emulsion. Bring to boil.
· Add pasta and toss over the heat for a minute.
For Lobster Bisque base: Roasted lobster and langoustine shells | 1 onion | 2 large carrots | 1 leek | 4 cloves garlic | Herb stalks (basil, coriander, tarragon) | 4 sticks lemongrass | 6 white peppercorns | 3 star anise |2 tbsp tomato puree | 250 ml brandy | 1 lt white wine | 2 lt of chicken stock | 2ltr veal stock
Method:
Caramelize off the vegetables
Add tomato paste and cook a little
Add roasted shells
Deglaze with brandy and reduce
Add white wine and reduce
Add socks, cook for approx. 35 minutes
Pass and reduce to desired consistency
Infuse with fresh herbs last five minutes
Serve and finish with lobster sauce.