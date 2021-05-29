With summers getting worse, it's time to explore all the refreshing and cool mocktails. And here are two simple recipes for mocktails from Harshit Batra, beverage manager, ITC Royal Bengal and ITC Sonar. Try them to unwind after a sweltering day's hard work. One is a carefully crafted voyage that takes you to the mango gardens of Him Sagar, charred and blended to perfection, guaranteeing a cool sensation in the hot scorching summers. And the other's journey arises from the tea gardens of North Bengal and combines Gondhoraj lemon with the coolness of the tender coconut water with a dash of the famous Nolen Gur.

Indigenous Bengal

Glass- Glass Bowl

Garnish- Edible Flowers and Gondhoraj Slice

Ingredients: 120 ml tender coconut water | 30 ml Darjeeling tea decoction | 10 ml Gondhoraj lime concentrate | 15 ml homemade jaggery syrup.

Method: Mix them all together for a refreshing sip.

Aam Pora Sorbot Revisited

Glass- Coupe

Garnish- Burnt Raw Mango Quarter

Ingredients: 1/4th local charred mango pulp | 3 med chunks of pineapple | 3-4 fresh cardamom | 10 ml fresh lime | 1 tsp sugar| Homemade Ginger ale to Top

Method: Press pineapple, shake all ingredients together & double strain.