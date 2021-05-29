Recipe: These two mocktails are sure to make your summers refreshing
With summers getting worse, it's time to explore all the refreshing and cool mocktails. And here are two simple recipes for mocktails from Harshit Batra, beverage manager, ITC Royal Bengal and ITC Sonar. Try them to unwind after a sweltering day's hard work. One is a carefully crafted voyage that takes you to the mango gardens of Him Sagar, charred and blended to perfection, guaranteeing a cool sensation in the hot scorching summers. And the other's journey arises from the tea gardens of North Bengal and combines Gondhoraj lemon with the coolness of the tender coconut water with a dash of the famous Nolen Gur.
Indigenous Bengal
Glass- Glass Bowl
Garnish- Edible Flowers and Gondhoraj Slice
Ingredients: 120 ml tender coconut water | 30 ml Darjeeling tea decoction | 10 ml Gondhoraj lime concentrate | 15 ml homemade jaggery syrup.
Method: Mix them all together for a refreshing sip.
Aam Pora Sorbot Revisited
Glass- Coupe
Garnish- Burnt Raw Mango Quarter
Ingredients: 1/4th local charred mango pulp | 3 med chunks of pineapple | 3-4 fresh cardamom | 10 ml fresh lime | 1 tsp sugar| Homemade Ginger ale to Top
Method: Press pineapple, shake all ingredients together & double strain.