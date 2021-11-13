Four unique cappuccino recipes to try at home
Here are some simple and interesting recipes with a twist
If you're looking for a quick pick-me-up, a good cup of coffee could be just what you need. Here are four easy-to-make hot and iced coffee recipes that you can whip up at home.
Toffee Nut Cappuccino
Strong foamy cappuccino with the richness of caramel and the nutty flavour of hazelnut combined with espresso. This one tastes like nutty toffee.
Ingredients
- 30 ml espresso
- 10 ml hazelnut syrup
- 10 ml caramel sauce
- 150 ml milk
- Garnish: caramel swirl (drizzle), hazelnuts, whipped cream
For Topping:
- Caramel swirl (drizzle)
- Hazelnuts
- Whipped cream
Directions:
- Take a shot of espresso in a serving cup.
- Add hazelnut flavour and caramel sauce and stir it well.
- Steam milk in a pitcher, if you have an espresso machine or you can use an electric hand blender to froth steamed milk to get a nice foamy texture.
- Pour steamed milk into the serving cup, and garnish with whipped cream, caramel sauce and hazelnut (optional).
Lavender Cappuccino
The sweet fragrance of lavender and the smooth taste of white chocolate makes this one a perfectly indulgent coffee.
Ingredients:
- 30 ml espresso
- 10 ml lavender syrup
- 15 gm white chocolate
- 15 0ml milk
Topping Ideas:
- White chocolate grated
- Few drops of lavender syrup
- Whipped cream
Directions:
- Take a shot of espresso in a serving cup.
- Add lavender syrup and white chocolate slab and stir it well.
- Steam milk in a pitcher, if you have an espresso machine or you can use an electric hand blender to froth steamed milk to get a nice foamy texture.
- Pour steamed milk into the serving cup, and garnish with whipped cream, white chocolate grated and a few drops of lavender syrup.
Iced Cinnamon Cappuccino:
This tastes exactly like your classic cappuccino but with cinnamon. Add vanilla or plain syrup as per your taste for sweetness.
Ingredients:
- 45 ml espresso
- 10 ml cinnamon flavour
- 15 ml vanilla syrup/ plain syrup
- 6-8 ice cubes
- 200 ml fresh chilled milk
Topping Ideas:
- A heavy layer of scooped silky milk foam
- Cinnamon powder
Directions:
- Take 6-8 ice cubes in a 12-14 oz glass
- Add cinnamon flavour and vanilla syrup / plain syrup over ice cubes.
- Pour 200 ml of milk and top it with freshly brewed espresso.
- Garnish with a heavy layer of scooped silky milk foam and sprinkle some cinnamon powder.
Ice blended Almond Mocha Cappuccino
This cold cappuccino is a good vegan substitute for your frappe.
Ingredients:
- 45 ml espresso
- 200 ml almond milk
- 15 ml chocolate syrup
- 6-8 ice cubes
- Pinch of cinnamon powder
Topping Ideas:
- Whipped cream
- Almond flakes
Directions:
- Take 6-8 ice cubes in a 12-14 oz blender.
- Add almond milk, chocolate syrup and cinnamon powder over ice cubes.
- Pour freshly brewed espresso and blend it for 60-90 seconds at medium speed to get a smooth and creamy texture.
- Pour into a glass, garnish with whipped cream and almond flakes.
Recipes and images from Abdul Sahid Khan, head trainer, Lavazza India.