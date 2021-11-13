Four unique cappuccino recipes to try at home

If you're looking for a quick pick-me-up, a good cup of coffee could be just what you need. Here are four easy-to-make hot and iced coffee recipes that you can whip up at home.

Toffee Nut Cappuccino

Strong foamy cappuccino with the richness of caramel and the nutty flavour of hazelnut combined with espresso. This one tastes like nutty toffee.

Ingredients

30 ml espresso

10 ml hazelnut syrup

10 ml caramel sauce

150 ml milk

Garnish: caramel swirl (drizzle), hazelnuts, whipped cream

For Topping:

Caramel swirl (drizzle)

Hazelnuts

Whipped cream

Directions:

Take a shot of espresso in a serving cup.

Add hazelnut flavour and caramel sauce and stir it well.

Steam milk in a pitcher, if you have an espresso machine or you can use an electric hand blender to froth steamed milk to get a nice foamy texture.

Pour steamed milk into the serving cup, and garnish with whipped cream, caramel sauce and hazelnut (optional).

Lavender Cappuccino

The sweet fragrance of lavender and the smooth taste of white chocolate makes this one a perfectly indulgent coffee.

Ingredients:

30 ml espresso

10 ml lavender syrup

15 gm white chocolate

15 0ml milk

Topping Ideas:

White chocolate grated

Few drops of lavender syrup

Whipped cream

Directions:

Take a shot of espresso in a serving cup.

Add lavender syrup and white chocolate slab and stir it well.

Steam milk in a pitcher, if you have an espresso machine or you can use an electric hand blender to froth steamed milk to get a nice foamy texture.

Pour steamed milk into the serving cup, and garnish with whipped cream, white chocolate grated and a few drops of lavender syrup.

Iced Cinnamon Cappuccino:

This tastes exactly like your classic cappuccino but with cinnamon. Add vanilla or plain syrup as per your taste for sweetness.

Ingredients:

45 ml espresso

10 ml cinnamon flavour

15 ml vanilla syrup/ plain syrup

6-8 ice cubes

200 ml fresh chilled milk

Topping Ideas:

A heavy layer of scooped silky milk foam

Cinnamon powder

Directions:

Take 6-8 ice cubes in a 12-14 oz glass

Add cinnamon flavour and vanilla syrup / plain syrup over ice cubes.

Pour 200 ml of milk and top it with freshly brewed espresso.

Garnish with a heavy layer of scooped silky milk foam and sprinkle some cinnamon powder.

Ice blended Almond Mocha Cappuccino

This cold cappuccino is a good vegan substitute for your frappe.

Ingredients:

45 ml espresso

200 ml almond milk

15 ml chocolate syrup

6-8 ice cubes

Pinch of cinnamon powder

Topping Ideas:

Whipped cream

Almond flakes

Directions:

Take 6-8 ice cubes in a 12-14 oz blender.

Add almond milk, chocolate syrup and cinnamon powder over ice cubes.

Pour freshly brewed espresso and blend it for 60-90 seconds at medium speed to get a smooth and creamy texture.

Pour into a glass, garnish with whipped cream and almond flakes.

Recipes and images from Abdul Sahid Khan, head trainer, Lavazza India.