No tricks, only treats
This halloween, let your treats have some extra tlc.
Try out these carefully curated recipes by home chefs and bakers as you go around trick-or-treating
Apple Cinnamon Bread Loaf
Ingredients: 2 sweet apples | 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour 1 tbsp baking powder | 1 tsp salt |1/2 tsp ground cinnamon| 1/4 tsp ground nutmeg | 1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened | 3/4 cup sugar 2 large eggs | 1/2 cup milk| 1 cup chopped dates
Method
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F
Grease and flour a 9x5x3-inch loaf pan
Peel, core, and finely chop the apples until the fruit measures 1 1/2 cups
In a large bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg
Using a stand or hand mixer, cream the butter with the sugar. Mix for about 5 minutes
Roughly beat the eggs in a small bowl and add them to the creamed butter and sugar
Add half of the flour mixture into the creamed mixture. Mix for 3 minutes
Add the milk
Add the remaining flour to the mixture and mix well for another 5 minutes
Add the dates and chopped apple into the batter. Mix well. The batter will be quite stiff
Spread the batter in the loaf pan.
Bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour and 5 minutesor until a wooden pick or cake tester inserted in the centre comes out clean
Cool the bread in the pan
Transfer the loaf out onto a rack to coolcompletely
(The Ofen, Banjara Hills)
Simple Pumpkin Pie
Ingredients
2 eggs | 1 can pumpkin puree | 1 can sweetened condensed milk |1 tsp pumpkin pie spice | 1 (9 inches) unbaked pie crust
Method
Preheat the oven to 220 degrees C
Combine eggs, pumpkin puree, sweetened condensed milk and pumpkin pie spice in a
large bowl and mix until combined
Fit the pie crust into a 9-inch pie dish; pour the pumpkin mixture into the crust
Place the pie on a baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes
Reduce the heat to 175 degrees C and bake until the filling is set. This will take 35-40 minutes
(The Ofen, Banjara Hills)
Angry Oreo Loop Churro
Ingredients
Churro premix | 1 marshmellow 2 Oreo cookies | 1 box of black edible glitter| Ice cream | Chocolate
syrup| Chocolate chips | Chocolate waffers Chocolate crackles | Cinnamon sugar
Method
For loop churro:
Use churro premix and fry the churro in the form of a loop
Coat it with black glitter
Coat the back of the churro with cinnamon sugar
Microwave a marshmallow for 5 seconds, it will form strings
Gently decorate the strings on the churro
The loop churro is ready. Place it aside and now decorate the glass base
For glass decoration:
Use the chocolate crackles to form a base for the ice-cream (Optional)
Use 2 scoops of any ice-cream
Pour the chocolate syrup on top of the ice-cream and sprinkle some choco chips on the side
Dip 2 Oreo cookies in chocolate sauce
You can get the eye lids outside, decoratethem
(Frykiki — @wearefrykiki, @sweetland_loops)
Halloween Spidey Cake
Ingredients
150 gm unsalted butter | 150 gm sugar | 150 gm maida | 3 eggs | 1 tsp baking powder | 1-2 tbsp milk |1 tsp vanilla extract | A pinch of salt
For butter cream frosting: 3 cups (360 gm) icing sugar | 1 cup (230 gm) softened unsalted butter | 3 tbsp heavy cream | 1 tsp vanilla extract | Pinch of salt | Black edible food colour | Purple edible food colour
Method
Preheat the oven at 175°c
Bring the butter to room temperature and whisk it in a bowl till it becomes pale and fluffy
Add in the sugar and whisk it till well combined
Crack the eggs into the mix one at a time while whisking continuously
Sift the dry ingredients in a separate container (maida, baking powder, salt)
Add the dry ingredients into the egg mixture and fold it gently with a spatula. Do not over mix
Add the milk and vanilla essence to the batter and fold
Pour the batter in a baking tin lined with baking paper
Bake the cake for 30 mins
Check the cake with a skewer. The skewer should come out clean
Frosting
Whisk room-temperature till light and fluffy
Add in the sifted icing sugar gradually while whisking for 3-4 mins
Add in the heavy cream, vanilla extract and a pinch of salt
Whisk till well combined
Divide the frosting in two bowls
Add the purple colour in one bowl and black in another
Frost the cake with purple frosting and draw webs and spiders using the black frosting
(Crembarhyd)