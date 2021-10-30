Diwali 2021: 12 DIY cocktails for the festive season

Whether you are hosting one for Halloween or Diwali, you sure want to be the best host offering finger-licking good food, unique cocktails and out-of-the-box games

This is the season of house parties. Whether you are hosting one for Halloween or Diwali, you sure want to be the best host offering finger-licking good food, unique cocktails and out-of-the-box games. If you are looking for unusual games, then we have a list ready for you (read it here), and if it's food and cocktail ideas that you are looking for, then here's what you can do!



When it comes to food, go for hassle-free options, which are easy to serve. Begin with a cheese platter. Crackers, artisanal bread, cookies, fruits, berries, nuts, olives and a wide range of cheese and dips, are perfect as starters at any party. Graiz India, Foodhall, The Gift Studio, The Bread Bar and The Theatric Platter are some of the platforms that serve a wide range of cheese platters, which have everything cut, chopped and ready to be served. For the main course, one can go for burgers, pizzas, tacos, biryani and kathi rolls. If you need recommendations, try the newly launched Louis Burger, they are packed with a toothsome mix of sauces, cheese, vegetables and patty, making every bite juicy. Looking for pizza? Try 1441 Pizzeria, Flatbreads from The Sassy Spoon or frozen pizza ones from Pizzo.

For drinks, we suggest craft beers as the safest bet! There are plenty in the market, try Gateway Brewing, Hapi Beer, Effingut or Maka Di. If you want to serve them cocktails, the easiest way to make them is by using mixers - Jimmy’s Cocktails, Jade Forest, and Svami are some of the brands that specialise in mixers. But, if you are in the mood to experiment then here are our 12 top recipes:

1. The Maharaja Mojito



Ingredients: 50 ml Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin, 20ml Organic Agave Syrup, 15ml Lime Juice, 6 Mint Leaves, 50ml Bitter Lemon, Ice

Method:

• Fill up the ice, pour Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin, clap six mint leaves and add to the glass.

• Add fresh lemon juice, bitter lemon and agave syrup.

• Stir gently and garnish with a mint sprig.



2. Bloody Sour







Ingredients: 40 ml – Belvedere Vodka, 30 ml – Italian Bitter Liqueur, 25 ml – Fresh Lemon Juice

20 ml – Honey Water, 1 egg white, 2 dashes – Angostura Bitters



Method:

• Add all ingredients to a shaker without ice and dry shake to froth egg white.

• Add ice and shake for the second time.

• Double strain into a coupe glass and garnish with either blackberries or cherries.



3. Cookie Monster Sour





Ingredients: 50 ml – Glenmorangie Lasanta, 10 ml – Gingerbread Syrup, 10 ml – Vanilla Syrup, 20 ml – Lemon Syrup, 2 dashes – Angostura Bitters, 2 dashes – Chocolate Bitters, 10 ml – Egg White



Method:

• Pour all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker.

• Fill the shaker with cubed ice and shake for 10-15 seconds.

• Strain into a chilled rocks glass over cubed ice.

• Garnish with a ginger biscuit dipped in white chocolate.



4. Bloody Rob Roy





Ingredients: 50ml Ardbeg Wee Beastie, 20ml Sweet Vermouth, 2 dashes Angosutra Bitters, Orange Twist and Cherry



Method:

• Add all liquid ingredients to a mixing glass, stir for dilution.

• Strain into a coupe glass, garnish and serve



5. Absolut Swedish Paloma





Ingredients: 45 ml Absolut Grapefruit, 45 ml Grapefruit juice, 10 ml lime juice, Soda water, Grapefruit wedge for garnish



Method:

• Pour all ingredients except the soda into a shaker. Add ice cubes.

• Shake and pour into a highball (salted rim optional).

• Top up with Soda. Garnish with a grapefruit wedge.



6. The Bramble





Ingredients: 45 ml Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin, 25 ml Lemon Juice, 15 ml Sugar Syrup, 7.5 ml Creme de Mure/ Creme de Cassis / black currant syrup



Method:

• Add the Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin, lemon juice and sugar syrup into a rocks glass.

• Add crushed ice. Mix well. Add more crushed ice.

• Float the creme de mure/ cassis/ syrup on top and garnish with fresh blackberries.



7. Smoked Rob Roy





Ingredients: 60 ml Glenfiddich 15 Year Old, 30 ml spiced sweet vermouth infused with Tea, 2 - 3 Dashes Angoostra Bitters, Maraschino cherries



Method:

• Add whisky, Vermouth and bitters over ice in a mixing jar and stir for 15-20 seconds

• Add smoke to the mixing jar.

• Fine strain into a Nico nara glass

• Garnish with Maraschino cherries



8. Honey Highball





Ingredients: 40ml / 1.5 oz Aberfeldy 12 Single Malt, Scotch whisky, 10ml Fresh lemon juice, 20ml / 0.75 oz of local honey syrup (100g of honey and 64g water, stir until fully combined), Chilled chamomile tea



Method:

• Add Aberfeldy 12 and honey syrup to glass. Stir to mix ingredients together, then add cubed ice to the top.

• Top it up with chilled chamomile tea and stir to disperse whisky/honey mix through the liquid

• Garnish with a lemon twist and a dried chamomile flower



9. Festive Rum Punch





Ingredients: 250 ml BACARDÍ Carta Blanca, 150 ml Pomegranate Juice, 90 ml Apple Juice, 45 ml Lime Juice, 30 ml Sugar Syrup, Soda



Method:

• Mix all ingredients in a large punch bowl or decanter. Add ice and stir well.

• Pour into glasses and top with a splash of soda, and garnish with pomegranate pearls or apple slices.



10. Ocho Old Fashioned





Ingredients: BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho (8 YO) 60 ml, Angostura Bitters 3-4 dashes, Sugar syrup 7.5 ml



Method:

• Add all ingredients to an old fashioned glass and fill with ice.

• Stir gently until well mixed and cold.

• Garnish with orange peel



11. Morpheus Madras





Ingredients: 45 ml Morpheus XO Brandy, 15ml Orange Juice, 60 ml Cranberry Juice, 10 ml Lemon Juice

Method:

• Pour all the ingredients into a highball glass filled with ice. Stir well.

• Garnish with a lime wedge and enjoy this refreshing drink with your loved ones.



12. Johnnie Walker Red & Ginger





Ingredients: 50 ml Johnnie Walker Red Label, 150 ml Ginger Ale, 1 Pc Stamped Orange Peel, Cinnamon Infusion Atomizer ​

Method:

• Take ice in a tall glass, add whisky and stir. Add mixer and stir again.

• Twist the orange peel on top of the drink.

• Take the cinnamon infusion, spray twice (keep it 2-inches away) on top of your drink

• Garnish with the orange peel and cinnamon stick



