Sitarist Anoushka Shankar pens a note on how women are taught to bear in silence

Grammy-nominated composer Anoushka Shankar took to Twitter to share a powerful letter on her surgeries and the agonies her body had to go through. Titled Lady Bits, the notes reflect on how women are taught to cope with things in silence, right from when they are girls.

She starts the note by talking about her own personal experience of a hysterectomy (a surgery to remove the uterus) and yet another surgery to remove multiple tumours. Anoushka opens up about how she was affected by the news that she will have to remove her uterus affected her—right from the fear of dying to its effect on sex life.

The musician points out that women have gone through the process but are hesitant to talk. In harsh language, she criticises the act of hiding news like this and goes on to share what she calls her gynaecological CV. There are narrations of periods, migraines and myomectomy that she had to undergo.

The note ends informing that she is well and healing. Anoushka acknowledges that her story is not unique but people should leave behind the inhibitions to talk about reproductive health.

Read the post below: