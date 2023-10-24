Festival time dating is on rise in India

Festive seasons in India are a delightful fusion of twinkling lights, chartbuster songs, authentic delicacies, and of course, stunning ethnic attires and loads of laughter. In fact, festivals like Navratri, Diwali, Durga Puja, Dussehra, and more not only bring joy but also a hint of romance in the air.

A recent nationwide study by dating app Bumble reveals an intriguing trend - 63% of the surveyed Indians are open to ‘festival dating’ and express their desire to find a romantic partner during these festive times.

When it comes to celebrating festivals, especially while being away from home, the preferences of Indians are as diverse as the festivals themselves. A significant 36% prefer to revel in the festivities with their group of friends. Meanwhile, 27% opt for quality time with their partners. A fascinating 18% are eager to add a spark to the festivities by seeking out a date.

Festival time dating

Festive blues

However, beyond merriment, festivals can also bring along certain societal and familial expectations that cast shadows on the dating lives of individuals. As per a study by Bumble, a significant 30% of Indians admit to experiencing moments of self-consciousness about their single status during the festive season. It's that time when questions about your relationship status seem to echo in your ears. For 32% of surveyed Indians, festivals can sometimes feel lonesome without a date or a partner by their side.



Another 32% of those surveyed share that they've encountered the pressure to find a date exclusively for the festive period, often influenced by observing their friends enjoying the season with their partners. Interestingly, a higher proportion of Millennials (37%) than GenZers (28%) feel or have felt this seasonal peer pressure. A considerable 29% of respondents reveal that questions about their dating and relationship status during festivals leave them feeling undervalued. In India, this sentiment resonates more with Millennials (32%) compared to GenZers (28%).



Tips for Festive Dating

Ruchi Ruuh, Bumble's Relationship Expert, provides key insights for festive dating:

Normalize Your Emotions: Loneliness can creep in during the holidays, especially if you're away from home. It's essential to acknowledge that others may be feeling the same way. It's okay to decide when, how, and with whom you want to date.

Stay True to Yourself: Avoid the trap of FOMO triggered by seeing friends with their festive partners on social media. Steer clear of self-comparisons. Don't feel pressured to date; instead, embrace dating on your own terms, with genuine interest guiding your choices.

Focus on self-love: Make self-love your focal point during the festive season. Remember that you can enjoy the festivities with or without a partner.



Embrace Spontaneity: Welcome last-minute party invitations or spontaneous outings with your date. Such moments provide opportunities for self-discovery and bonding.



Enjoy the dating life: Amidst all the festive fervour, dating should be fun. When you've just started dating someone, it might be tempting to introduce them to your social circle right away. Take time to evaluate your comfort level with such a move. Prioritise getting to know each other through romantic dates before diving into family gatherings and friend meet-ups.



