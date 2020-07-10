If you are bored to death with your plain Jane look and want to do something interesting with your hairdo, we have YouTube sensation Shalini Samuel aka Knot Me Pretty to share the knowhow for six interesting hairdos that can lead to an overhaul of the way you look. Here you go:

French Braid Plait

Take a section of your hair and split into three parts. Do a regular braid once. Leave the section of the hair below. Then keep taking sections from the sides into the middle section and braid normally. Do this 2-3 times and then take the hair into a ponytail. Do a fishtail braid where you split the section into two halves and keep passing small sections of hair from one side to the other side. Do this all the way till the end and secure. Pull-on the braid to make it look voluminous

Tripe Rose Buns

Starting at the back, take a 2-inch section out and do a three-strand braid on it. Repeat the same on the left and right as well. Three-strand braid is done by taking the right over the middle and then the left over the middle. Wrap each section around forming a bun and secure it with U pins from all the sides. Pull on the braid slightly to open it up making it look like a rose.

Voluminous Puff Hairstyle

Take a section on the top and back-comb at the roots. Leave some hair around your face. Take the top into a puff and secure well at the back, Take two sections on both sides and twist towards the back and secure right where you secured the puff to hide the pins. Leave some hair around your face to frame it. Add a piece of hair accessory and this hairstyle will look even better if you add slight waves into your hair.

Easy Boho Braid

Take a side parting and take a 2-3 inch section on the side. Do a regular 3-strand braid and secure at the back. Now take all your hair onto one side and take it over the pin so it’s hidden. Split that into two halves and do a fishtail braid. Take small sections of hair from one side and pass it to the other side. Repeat doing this till the end. Secure with a rubber band and pull on the braid to make it look fuller and voluminous. Leave some hair to frame your face. Will look even better if you accessories with boho outfits and Jewellery.

The Plait Ponytail

Take all your hair to one side and split into two halves. Take one into a side ponytail and secure with a rubber band. Do a 3 strand braid on the other one. Now wrap the braid around the base of the ponytail to hide the rubber band and it’s done.

Everyday Twist Bun

Twist both the sides towards the back and secure into a ponytail. Make an opening in the centre of the ponytail and flip the hair inwards. Repeat this twice or thrice depending on your hair length till all the hair has flipped inwards. Secure all the sides with U pins. Leave some hair to frame the face and ideally put in some waves to add a bit of elegance.