These five attractive face masks promise to keep your skin supple and smooth during monsoon
As much as we love the rains, the humidity, clogged pores and blackheads are a perennial set of problems that accompany monsoon season every year, especially in a humid country like ours.
Since maintaining a regular skin care regimen is difficult for most of us, here are a few face masks that might help you to get rid of the nagging skin problems besides letting you pause and unwind for at least 10 minutes while it treats your skin.
Here's a list we've drawn up for you to take your pick from:
Laneige Water Sleeping Mask
Laneige’s Water Sleeping Mask is a great mask to hydrate your skin adequately. The lightweight texture has concentrated hydro-ionized mineral water while a mixture of orange bloom, rose and sandalwood helps your skin to relax. We also love the fragrance of apricot and evening primrose extracts besides their therapeutic values.
Available online. Price: Rs 700
Super Smelly Miraculous range of face packs
Super Smelly's range of mud-based Acne Warrior Oil Control Pack and activated charcoal-based Go Glow face pack are great options for acne-prone skin and are gender-neutral and toxin-free too. With naturally derived ingredients, which are gentle and effective on the skin these products are a must-try.
Available online. Price: Rs 599
Vitamin C Face Serum by Upakarma Ayurveda
This mask is loaded with antioxidants, helping you to renew and restore your tired skin damaged by the sun and pollution. It also promises to minimise dark spots, and pigmentation, so, can be worth a try.
Available online. Price: Rs 1,199
The Body Shop British Rose- Fresh Plumping mask
Develop your sparkle with this pure vegan reviving gel face mask that has genuine flower petals, rose quintessence, rosehip oil, and natural aloe vera. This mask is highly recommendable for a dewy glow.
Available online. Price: Rs 2,195
Mamaearth Ubtan Face Pack Mask
This face mask promises a brilliant look and a lighter skin tone. Saffron is known to clear spots while apricot oil firms and tones the skin. The blend is rich in vitamin A and E.
Available online