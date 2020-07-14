As much as we love the rains, the humidity, clogged pores and blackheads are a perennial set of problems that accompany monsoon season every year, especially in a humid country like ours.

Since maintaining a regular skin care regimen is difficult for most of us, here are a few face masks that might help you to get rid of the nagging skin problems besides letting you pause and unwind for at least 10 minutes while it treats your skin.

Here's a list we've drawn up for you to take your pick from:

Laneige Water Sleeping Mask

Laneige Water Sleeping Mask

Laneige’s Water Sleeping Mask is a great mask to hydrate your skin adequately. The lightweight texture has concentrated hydro-ionized mineral water while a mixture of orange bloom, rose and sandalwood helps your skin to relax. We also love the fragrance of apricot and evening primrose extracts besides their therapeutic values.

Available online. Price: Rs 700

Super Smelly Miraculous range of face packs

Super Smelly Miraculous range of face packs

Super Smelly's range of mud-based Acne Warrior Oil Control Pack and activated charcoal-based Go Glow face pack are great options for acne-prone skin and are gender-neutral and toxin-free too. With naturally derived ingredients, which are gentle and effective on the skin these products are a must-try.

Available online. Price: Rs 599

Vit C Serum by Upakarma Ayurveda

Vitamin C Face Serum by Upakarma Ayurveda

This mask is loaded with antioxidants, helping you to renew and restore your tired skin damaged by the sun and pollution. It also promises to minimise dark spots, and pigmentation, so, can be worth a try.

Available online. Price: Rs 1,199

The Body Shop British Rose Face Plumping Mask

The Body Shop British Rose- Fresh Plumping mask

Develop your sparkle with this pure vegan reviving gel face mask that has genuine flower petals, rose quintessence, rosehip oil, and natural aloe vera. This mask is highly recommendable for a dewy glow.

Available online. Price: Rs 2,195

Mamaearth Ubtan Face Mask

Mamaearth Ubtan Face Pack Mask

This face mask promises a brilliant look and a lighter skin tone. Saffron is known to clear spots while apricot oil firms and tones the skin. The blend is rich in vitamin A and E.

Available online