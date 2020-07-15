With Raksha Bandhan only a couple of weeks away, its time to decide on the looks for this special day that celebrates not only the bond between a brother and a sister but has also become a symbol of universal fraternity.

But this time, don't let the prevailing coronavirus pandemic dampen your festive spirits. We have celebrity make-up expert Samaira Sandhu coming to your rescue and give you some easy-to-execute make-up tips to look your best even as you celebrate the occasion at home.

Previously associated with ace make-up brands including Kryolan, MAC and Lancome, this Delhi-based make-over artiste with a huge social media fan following, shares tips on how to look like a million bucks even without visiting tells us one can look a million bucks even without visiting a make-up studio.

Here are some essential do's and don'ts advice from Sandhu while you deck up for celebrating Rakhi festival:

Samaira Sandhu

Clear and cleanse the skin

Before putting on any form of makeup, it is necessary to have clear and clean skin. For this, you must thoroughly and gently clean the skin with cleansers.

Maintain an optimum moisture

Bringing the moisture in your skin to an optimum level is a must before you apply any other beauty products. This step should be taken care off especially during the monsoon season when the humidity in the air is quite high.

If you have dry skin, then you may apply moisturiser. On the other hand, a primer will serve you the best if your skin is oily.

Once your skin has the right amount of moisture, you can start applying the concealers and foundation creams as mentioned below.



Using the concealer

Once optimally moisturised, your skin is now ready for concealers. Put on the one which goes perfectly with your skin tone. In case there are dark circles, an orange corrector can be used before the application of concealers.



Covering the flaws with foundation

At home, you wouldn’t need a very thick and showy coat of the foundation cream. You can rather apply a thin coat of fluid foundation on your skin.

Bold and shimmery eye make-up

Illuminating the lips and the eyes

Eyes and lips are a matter of your choice. For either of them, you may go dark or light. However, you should try and maintain contrast. For instance, if you’re making use of light lipstick shade, then you must keep your eyes bold and heavy.

The contrast between light eyes and dark lips or bold eyes and light lips brings out the best of looks. For the eyes, you can put on kajal on both the upper and the lower lid and then smudge it with a brown matte eye shadow.



Since you’re home, you don’t need to do anything for your lashes. However, if you so wish to do something, you may apply two coats of mascara for a voluminous effect.

Nude lips



Keeping the cheeks light

At home, your cheeks wouldn’t need a lot. You can simply use a blusher to highlight the cheeks and highlighter for the temples and other highlighting points of your face.

While using a pink or peach blush, you may skip the lipstick and use a lip gloss instead.

Fill your brows with the powder products or an eye-shadow and you’re good to go!