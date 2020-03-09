Gurgaon: To celebrate the empowerment of women, Uber is sharing a short video narrative of two women driver-partners who personify the ethos of #EachforEqual.

Shivani and Payal are both single mothers who break social stereotypes with each night ride.

As Shivani says, “Women and girls can do anything; all they need is confidence in themselves.”

Payal, a mother of three daughters, has earned huge family and peer respect for raising her children so well.

“People assume women can’t drive until they actually see me drive,” Payal says, with a proud smile.

Uber’s video documenting the lives of Shivani and Payal shows how far women have come in bridging the gender gap that exists in public mobility.

The video also aims to raise awareness about the impact women can make to shift perception and drive a wave of women empowerment.

According to an Uber spokesperson, "Uber is at heart an entrepreneurial activity. Our driver partners are integral to our business, and they place real value on flexibility.”

“It is our constant endeavour to enable them to achieve greater heights. We are also committed to fostering a culture of inclusiveness and diversity.”

“Through various initiatives and programs, we aim to onboard more women and gender-diverse partners by devising a value proposition that offers earnings, safety and support experience to them.”

“We would like to continue onboarding more women driver-partners so that they can make a mark in the industry of mobility and earn a sustainable livelihood.”

Other stories of women driver-partners...

Gulesh Chauhan, New Delhi

Gulesh Chauhan, New Delhi

4.95 Rated Uber Driver

“After my husband passed away 16 years ago, times were tough. I was the sole breadwinner of the family who had a cancer-struck mother and an 18-year-old son to take care of.”

“I really needed a job to support my family. My son encouraged me to join Uber as a driver-partner; I was unaware about the platform.”

“As a woman, I was hesitant to join Uber as a driver but my son and mother supported me. The journey has been interesting.”

“I will not deny that at times, people find it strange and unconventional to see a woman-driver and give me judgemental looks, but there are also people who have been very appreciative.”

“Earlier, I was hesitant to even go fill CNG for my car because my male counterparts would often pass negative comments, but over time, I have become more confident.”

“Furthermore, I’m seeing a gradual shift in people’s perception—be it from passengers or male driver-partners. They have started respecting me and treating me as a professional and as an equal.”

Raji Ashok, Chennai

4.9 Rated Uber Auto Driver

“I shifted to Chennai after the 1998 bomb blasts in Coimbatore that took nearly 60 lives. This change of city brought along with it its share of challenges.”

“For one, I could not find a job despite my educational qualifications and work experience. After several failed interviews, I decided to start driving an auto for a living just like my husband.”

“Whether it is the middle of the night or an insufferably hot afternoon, I never refuse a ride to a woman.”

“Even after my 8-9 hour shift has ended, I get many calls from women who want to travel till the Chennai airport, or from women who are working late shifts.”

“I accept all the requests as I know that they feel safer to travel with a woman driver at odd times of the night.”

Suganthi, Bangalore

Woman Uber Driver

“I have been working as a Driver-Partner through Uber for 10 months now. I was running a business earlier but unfortunately suffered losses because of which I had to close my business.”

This made me very upset but then, Uber came to my rescue. My husband has always supported my decisions and it was him who suggested - 'Will you drive an Uber?'”

“He encouraged me to do this. All passengers are different - but we have to handle them all. Because of ego problems male drivers often try to overtake or abuse me.”

“From morning to night, there is always traffic in Bangalore. But I am facing it all with a smile because I want to achieve something in life. That is my dream.”

“I would encourage other women to do jobs just like this. I wish for other ladies to come forward and take up the challenge and say - we can do this, we are not less than men.”