They say make-ups are a girl's best friend. And why not? They hands down do a better job of lifting our moods than anything or anyone else. And with the gruelling summer season back in our lives, adding a little bit of colourful make-up is one of the surest ways to stay happy besides looking dewy fresh despite the summer heat.

Here we have curated a few new entrants that you may well add to your ever-growing list of make-up essentials. Happy summers!

Slay it with your lips

Renee Cosmetics' Fab 5-in-1 Nude is a delectable palate of dewy pastel lipsticks that work wonders on your lips. The creamy matte shades do not dry up your lips and stay on for longer than expected. Their Creme Mini Lipstick and See Me Shine Gloss are also gorgeous options for your puckers and can be used at any time of the day.

Price starts at Rs 250

MyGlamm LIT Velvet Liquid Lip colours

MyGlamm too has come up with a dozen shades -- from muted to vibrant hues -- of MyGlamm LIT Velvet Matte Liquid lip colours. The dry liquid matte options are infused with Vitamin E and silicone oils that keep the moisture locked in your lips keep them soft and supple all the way.

Price Rs 395

Kiko Milano Mood Boost 3-in-1 Mascara

For your eyes only

Define your eye with Kiko Milano Mood Boosting Long Lasting Eyeshadow and Eyeliner combo that comes in colours including Black and Coral Bronze, Brown and Rose, Burgandy and Taupe and Gery and Mauve. This combo offers pigments that last for eight hours and can be styled in various ways. so, paint over your lids or line them, apply them however you wish and create your unique look.

You can also try their Glittery Liquid Eyeshadow in gold, bronze, pinkish or whitish tones. The full-proof liquid texture in eye-catching shades glides onto the lids with ease and stays long.

Price Rs 1190

Vanilla Sanitizing Hand Cream

Comes handy

Here are some exclusive hand creams customised for all types of hands and palms. If you are travelling frequently, or you have dry and rough hands due to regular workouts at gyms or if you have rough palms, The Palm Care Company has you sorted with their exclusive array of hand creams. You can choose from Vanilla Sanitizing Hand Cream, the deep-moisturising No Limits Hand Balm. the odour-neutralising after-smoke Apres Fumee Hand cream to the mood-enhancing Let's Get Berried Hand Cream.

Price starts at Rs 275



Wet wipes by Mother Sparsh

Let's face it

Made out of plant-derived medical grade fabric, Mother Sparsh baby wipes are three times thicker and do not contain any artificial fragrance. Besides wiping your baby, you can use it as great make-up removing face wipes.

Being eco-friendly and biodegradable they surely make for a better option than any other ordinary polyester based wet wipes, available in the market.

Price: Rs 299

Hi, readers, have you come across any effective make-up products that may work well during the hot summer season? Do share your thoughts with us

