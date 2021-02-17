With summer approaching and spring at our doorsteps, our skin and hair also gear up for the seemingly never-ending humid and grimy season. Some of us seem to just pull along while most of us go through a troublesome period laced with acne outbursts, oily scalp, sticky dandruff and open skin pores.We have scouted and discovered some really useful fresh offerings from chemical-free, cruelty-free and even gluten-free homegrown brands, both new and old, that might just help you combat this upcoming gruelling season with elan. Here you go:

Anveya Protect and Repair Keratin Conditioner



Anveya's Protect & Repair Keratin haircare range

Always synthesising technology with nature, this international quality brand Anveya offers clean and ethical solutions to all your skin and hair woes and their latest range of Protect and Repair Keratin shampoo, conditioner and hair serum is just what you need to protect your hair from sun damage. Formulated with a unique blend of exotic oils (Fermentoil Hair Complex), Vitamin E oil, Hyaluronic acid & Hydrolyzed wheat protein, this sulfate-free shampoo and the conditioner also promise to rebuild the hair structure from within, reversing the hair damage from harsh chemical treatments, pollution and ageing. A good try for fragile, damaged hair.

Available online on anveya.com

Rs 995 each for the shampoo and conditioner

Duh Grow, Hair Growth Oil



Digvijaya Herbal's Duh Grow, Hair Growth Oil



This recently-launched chemical-free, homegrown Ayurvedic brand has just come up with this new hair growth oil with the goodness of essential oils, halbert rose mallow, aloe vera, and other chosen herbs. It helps in reducing hair fall, treating stubborn dandruff and repairing damaged hair. You can definitely try it out if you are facing a mix of hair issues.

Available online on digvijayaherbals.com

The oil comes at Rs 849

TNW Lip Scrub

TNW's Lip scrub and balm



Less than a couple of years old, The Natural Wash, popularly known as TNW has already gained repute among the conscious crowd as a natural, chemical-free beauty label. Their latest lip care products are no exception either. You will fall in love with their all-natural Lip Scrub which is super hydrating and is a great option to peel of the dead skin before you apply your favourite matte lipstick. Besides, it also helps remove tanning and pigmentation of lips.

Tip: Also try their exotic beetroot lip balm for super smooth effect.

Available on thenaturalwash.com

Price: Rs 440

Bare Anatomy's Shea Butter



Bare Anatomy's Shea Butter

Bare Anatomy uses pure shea nuts in its butter to deliver intense, long-lasting moisturisation to dry skin and hair. Naturally rich in Vitamins A,E, F, this non-greasy, pure vegan and chemical-free product can be used on all skin and hair types.

Tip: You can mix it with coconut oil and use it as a masque on your hair and scalp for a smooth and supple mane.

Available on bareanatomy.in

Manish Malhotra Cinnamon Ginger Night Gel



Manish Malhotra Luxe Artisanal Cinnamon Ginger Night Gel



Well, with this new range of Manish Malhotra Luxe Artisanal skincare in collaboration with MyGLAMM, the ace designer has really read our minds. The brand has come up with a super night solution for those with really oily skin. This vegan, gluten-free night gel made with aloe vera juice, ginger and cinnamon, hydrates the skin without making it oily. The fragrance of rosemary and fennel also cools you down after a long day's work.



Available on myglamm.com

Price: Rs 945

Bhubotanicals' Scrawsh



This unique scrub cum face wash is suitable for all skin types and offers a fuss-free one-step solution to a clean face. A homegrown natural products label, Bhubotanicals has used natural aloe vera extract, organic bamboo scrub, natural betaine, allantoin, bergamot and spearmint oils in it. You can use it every day for even removing that last trace of makeup.

Available on bhubotanicals.com

Price: Rs 575

Manuka Honey and Vitamin C Radiance Boost face mask

Skinella's sheet masks

Made with 100 per cent biodegradable cellulose sheets, these eco-friendly, cruelty-free face masks are made with pure superfoods including manuka honey, figs, green maple and other exotic ingredients. Try them out for a fresh look within a few minutes. The sheet masks are available in three variants including Manuka Honey and Vitamin C Radiance Boost Face Mask, Fig and Green Maple Deep Nourishing Sheet Mask and Apple Seed and Tangerine Deep Cleansing Sheet Mask.

Available on skinella.com