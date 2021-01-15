The urge to offer clean and chemical-free Ayurvedic products is what led Amritha Gaddam to come up with The Tribe Concepts. “There’s definitely a huge void when it comes to real Ayurvedic skincare products, especially in India. Most products are filled with 90 per cent of added chemicals and preservatives leaving a meagre 10 per cent for the actual real natural ingredient extract. We believe that pure organic extracts from plants and roots can be equally effective alternatives to skin and hair care products if used in right combinations and proportions. Thus most of our products are in pure organic powder forms and cold-pressed oil forms,” says Amritha, founder of the one-and-a-half-year-old brand.

Tell us about the winter offerings from your brand?

Our Body Polishing kit which contains extra virgin coconut oil and ubtan body cleanser is the best nourishing ayurvedic combination and recipe for smooth, shiny, and supple body skin. The Face Glow kit and Exotic Face Glow mask are for all the glow-getters and is also our best seller for radiant facial skin besides the 90-Day Miracle hair oil.

What’s your advice on winter skincare for dry and oily skin?

For dry skin, use oils and thick moisturisers and for oily skin, you may use light oils for a good 30-60 minutes a day followed by a light non-greasy moisturiser. Using a fresh floral or leaf-based hydrosol before applying a moisturiser is the best way to keep oily skin in control as well as nourished. Irrespective of the skin type, it’s important to moisturise and have a regular skincare routine and it’s equally important to eat right amounts of healthy fats, nuts and seeds. Ghee is an excellent food for skin since it’s loaded with Vitamin A.

How can one take care of an acne-prone skin’s dryness issues during winter?

It’s important to drink a lot of water especially for an acne-prone skin during winters. It keeps the body well-hydrated along with nourishing the skin from the inside. Targeted spot masks are an excellent way to control acne, especially during winters since they work on the acne spot itself keeping the rest of the face moisturised. The Tribe Concepts Acne spot corrector works well. It is also important to use a light nongreasy moisturiser to keep the skin well hydrated.

Tell us about some easy remedies from home kitchens for acne-prone skin?

A fresh paste of mint leaves is an excellent home remedy for acne. Turmeric with honey and fresh aloe vera extract is equally effective.

Are essential oils good for all skin types? What’s the right way to use them?

Essential oils are great for the skin when used in the right method. They are highly concentrated oil forms of plants or herbs that make them highly potent so it’s usually advised to use them along with a carrier. Using drops of them on your hair oil, hair mask or facial mask is the best way to incorporate them. However, it is very important to ensure you use the one with the best quality when used for skin or hair as essential oils are usually adulterated with vegetable oils and scent. Also, it is always important to patch test any product before putting on the skin.

How can one get rid of flaky dandruff during winter?

The most important thing is to keep the scalp nourished as well as clean. The combination of both can be achieved through a good hot oil massage and natural hair cleansers at least twice a week. Natural powder hair cleansers can be a real good way to keep the scalp well-nourished without ripping off the natural oils from the scalp, they also remove residue and build-up from the scalp, keeping the scalp clean, less itchy and dandruff-free. However, for extreme dandruff, it’s good to use hair masks like a combination of Fenugreek and Curd to soothe the scalp and control dandruff.

We have a natural powderbased anti-dandruff mask with ingredients like long pepper, ginger, mint and citrus extract that one may try.

