Wellness: Beauty by Anahata offers a wide range of clean beauty products this monsoon

Coming up with a new brand during these uncertain times calls for a lot of perseverance and hard work and the task is ten times tougher when it involves beauty products. But the year-old brand Beauty by Anahata has an inspiring back story.

Hailing from a traditional Tamil family, Radhika Iyer Talati was exposed to organic and natural skincare recipes from a very young age. “I would create ubtans, scrubs, oils and gels for my two daughters. The result was amazing and soon friends started asking me for these products,” recalls Radhika, who, over the years, started gifting these products to family and friends.

It was in 2009, after her cancer treatment, that Radhika got more deeply involved in making similar products at her Guru’s makeshift ashram in McLeod Ganj. “I used to spend between 15 days and a month’s time in the Himalayas every year. During my travels, I learnt to make organic and natural food, condiments, spices and salts without any artificial preservation technique,” she tells us.

Radhika Iyer Talati

“These recipes and concoctions come from the ancients. I have not formulated anything on my own. I follow the methodology and try my best to source pure ingredients from across the country,” she claims. The label has over 75 products in the skin and hair care ranges which are all produced in-house using traditional Indian ingredients.

Nabhira

Among them, Nabhira has already gained star status. Applied on the navel, it can be used by everyone, from an infant to the elderly. “Just a minute’s gentle massage in the area clockwise and anti-clockwise with 2-3 drops of the oil ensures a better sleep cycle, relief from constipation and mental stress and improved blood circulation,” claims Radhika.

There’s also a wide range of massage oils that Anahata offers for the monsoons, but if you want to make one at home you need to mix 2 tablespoons almond oil and 4 tablespoons of coconut oil with a small piece of ginger, 2 bay leaves and a teaspoon of fenugreek seeds. “Heat this for 20 minutes, allow it to cool and just 10 minutes before you take a bath, apply this oil all over your body, face included,” she advises.

Orange and lemon soap

For an oily scalp, you can make a hair pack with aloe vera gel, curd, natural honey and olive oil. “Massage the scalp for 10 minutes and leave it on for half an hour before washing it off with a natural shampoo,” says Radhika.

Rs 200 to Rs 1,500. anahataorganic.com

