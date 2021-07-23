Cruelty-free beauty label Love Organically has come up with a new range Love Veda

When Deepshikha Deshmukh started beauty brand Love Organically in 2016 out of her love for all things natural, she never imagined that the label would resonate with conscious buyers so intensely. Now, the pandemic has made her think and dive deep into the rich world of Ayurveda to come up with her latest range, Love Veda.

“The pandemic made us realise that health is our first priority. We received a lot of queries during this time about Ayurvedic formulations for skin and hair issues. Since Ayurveda has always been at the heart of our products, this time we dug deeper, researched skincare extensively and created a new range following the Ayurvedic formulations,” shares Deepshikha.

Born during the pandemic, the new collection offers a wide range of skin and hair essentials including ubtaan face packs, pain-relieving oils, face creams, face scrubs and organic essential oils like the Kumkumadi Tailam.

Deepshikha Deshmukh

Your beauty regimen?

I absolutely love face packs and put raw kitchen-made stuff on my skin right from the fruit peels to fresh aloe vera. I also apply sandalwood on my skin besides face wash, moisturiser and light tinted BB cream with sunblock.

Remedy for acne-prone skin?

Mix aloe vera gel with a few ground cloves and apply directly onto the acne or zit. It works wonders for its anti-bacterial properties. Grind fresh neem leaves with a little water into a chutney-like paste and put it away in the fridge. Apply it whenever needed. It not only soothes but also cleanses.

Anti Acne Neem Face Pack

Solutions for hair fall during monsoon?

Don’t let your hair stay damp for very long. Try to cleanse your hair with a mild shampoo and conditioner often and protect it from direct rainfall.

Home remedy for removing tan?

Rub a tomato all over your face and hands to remove tan. It always works as a quick DIY.

Kumkumadi Tailam

Essential oils for oily skin?

Tea Tree, Eucalyptus, and Grapeseed oils are all good for oily skin, as is just a drop or two of Kumkumadi tailam which can be applied and then washed away quickly.

