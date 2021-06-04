As we continue to battle the pandemic and its prolonged impact on our day-to-day lives, we are left with no option but to scramble for tools and devices that allow us to keep a tab on various health metrics. And for the same, smartwatches have emerged as an effective tool. Here are five such smartwatches that are equipped to check crucial health parameters like blood oxygen levels or heart rate trackers.





Apple Watch Series 6



What really makes this Apple smartwatch stand out is an array of health-related innovations that are part of the bouquet. The blood oxygen sensor in Apple Watch Series 6 comprises four LED clusters and an equal number of photodiodes. An advanced algorithm is in place to determine the amount of oxygen present. Besides, you also have the option to take an ECG anytime and anywhere as per requirement.

Fitbit Versa 3



The smartwatch from the house of Fitbit is powered with PurePulse 2.0, which enables a better 24x7 heart rate tracking amid temperature ranging from -4 degree to 140 degrees Fahrenheit. It further comes with a collection of SPO2 clock faces that apprises about the blood oxygen level without toggling between screens. This comes in addition to a workout intensity map powered by the app and Active Zone Minutes, which analyse one’s exercising efforts via resting heart rate.

Fireboltt Beast



This latest smartwatch by India-based Fire-Boltt is high on specs and low on price. The most outstanding feature of Fire-Boltt Beast is its effective SPO2 monitor that allows one to keep a tab on the blood oxygen level even on the go. Apart from this, the smartwatch is equipped with 24x7 heart rate & blood pressure trackers. This assumes significance owing to the finding that combining heart rate with steps and blood oxygen levels leads to an increase in the predictive ability. Also, the smartwatch has a Meditative Breathing feature engineered to help users indulge in breathing exercises for holistic wellbeing. It further tracks sleep quality, suggesting how long the sleep was deep and for how much time it was light.

Garmin Forerunner 245



Garmin Forerunner 245 is the perfect pick for those concerned about their health parameters. It is equipped with a wrist-based Pulse Ox sensor that measures the blood oxygen saturation levels with ease. In addition to it, the premium smartwatch enables heart rate tracking as well as sleep monitoring. One USP of the smartwatch is its exclusive Body Battery feature, which tracks the overall energy level of a body throughout the day.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

This smartwatch from Samsung is one notch above the previous lifestyle watches launched by the brand. A premium smartwatch with advanced health and fitness tracking, Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 enables heart rate monitoring alongside sleep tracking, activity tracking. With this smartwatch you further get the electrocardiogram sensor to detect irregular heartbeats and BP monitoring. Furthermore, there is a robust SPO2 monitor intact to track the blood oxygen levels.