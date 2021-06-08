Cruelty-free homegrown brand BodyCafe's latest range of bathing bars is perhaps just what you needed to turn your summers refreshing. Hand-churned by mixing dollops of raw unrefined butter, generous amounts of skin-loving extra virgin olive oil, cold-pressed coconut oil, palm oil, rice bran oil, almond oil and castor oil these bars will nourish your skin, creating a long-lasting luxurious texture.

Choose from the following for a refreshing bath

BodyCafe's luxury range of bathing bars



BodyCafe Mocha Sativum Bathing Bar: Hemp Oil, Arabica Coffee and French Vanilla have come together to create this delectable bar loaded with natural exfoliators that gently remove the dead layers and leave behind a soothing and fresh fragrance. The rich, creamy mango, shea, cocoa butter pack a wallop of nourishing moisture into the skin while hemp seed oil prevents sagging.

Mocha Sativum Bathing Bars

BodyCafe Golden Hour Bathing Bar: This bar with essential oil reverses skin damage and nourishes it from within. The carrot seed oil has antimicrobial, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties that help improve skin health and appearance.

Dark Knight Bathing Bar

BodyCafe Dark Knight Bathing bar: This bathing bar lovingly known as Dark Knight Bathing Bar, is loaded with the goodness of bamboo charcoal and hints of green tea, that help to draw out dirt, oil and pollutants/debris from the pores that make them appear large.

