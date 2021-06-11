Beauty brand Anastasia Beverly Hills just launched its unique portable three-in-one glam Face Palettes that lend an immediate glow to your otherwise dull face. A competent compact trio featuring bronzer, highlighter, and blush, this kit ramps up every woman’s getaway feels of warmth and glow.

Anastasia Beverly Hills' Face Palettes

This essential trio deliver a lightweight and buttery feel, illuminating all skin tones for a long-lasting and natural radiance. With new easy-to-apply and buildable formulae in irresistible tropical shade combinations, one can custom mix and layer for the desired intensity. The luxe, portable glam compact is perfect for "at home" or "on-the-go", providing a one-and-done solution for a subtle to supercharged look.

Infused with vegan formula, this hybrid palette melts within the skin and imparts an ultra-smooth seamless blend to the look. Also, the product is cruelty-free, paraben-free, fragrance-free, oil-free and dermatologically tested.

Price: Rs 6,000

Available on www.boddess.com